Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets for Wednesday, plus why NFL's latest pass interference change is a plus

I'm not in favor of the NFL adding pass interference to the list of plays that can be reviewed by replay. I don't mind replay review at all for the most part, even if it can be extremely annoying while you're enjoying a game to have that game stop for a few minutes to look at a thousand different angles to determine if something did or didn't happen. But when the plays are objective, and you're just trying to determine if a receiver got his second foot down, that's fine. Pass interference reviews, however, are more likely to be subjective.

Sure, some, like the missed call in the NFC Championship Game which led to pass interference being reviewable in the first place, are so obvious that they shouldn't be missed in the first place. Pass interference on the whole, though, is mostly interpretive. It's why it's such a tough call for an official to make.

So when the NFL initially made it reviewable, my mind went straight to the end of NFL games becoming interminable, as they stopped to review every pass just in case somebody touched somebody at the wrong time. Thankfully, the NFL announced a key change to the review process on Wednesday.

While the initial rule stated that officials could initiate a review in the final two minutes of a half, now any interference review can only be started by a coach's challenge, even in the final two minutes. It's still not a rule I'm looking forward to having my Sunday afternoons halted by regularly, but at least now we're more likely to avoid situations where every pass is getting reviewed in the final minutes.

Speaking of reviewing things, maybe I should do a better job reviewing my picks because I've been pretty cold the last week. Hopefully, today's the day we turn things around. All odds via Westgate.

1. Nationals at Mets: Over 6.5

It's Max Scherzer vs. Jacob deGrom, which is why this total is so low. They're two of the best pitchers in the game, and between them, they've won the last three NL Cy Young Awards. So you might be surprised to learn that the Over has typically been a sharp play when they're on the mound. In fact, the Over is 6-2 in Scherzer's last eight starts against the Mets, and it's 9-3-2 in his previous 14 starts, as well as 5-0-1 in his last six starts on the road. Things aren't much different with deGrom, either, as the Over is 17-7-1 in his previous 25 starts against a team with a losing record. Neither pitcher gives up a lot of contact, but when they do it tends to be hard contact, and with the wind blowing out in Citi Field Wednesday night, it won't take much contact to get over this total.

2. Red Sox at Blue Jays: Blue Jays +147

This has been an odd series. Boston won the first game 12-2, and Toronto returned the favor last night, winning 10-3. Tonight Boston starts Rick Porcello, who has struggled this season. A sinkerball pitcher who has delivered a groundball rate of 48.2 percent over the course of his career has a career-worst groundball rate of 38.6 percent this year. There aren't many peripherals that suggest Porcello's been the victim of bad luck, either. Hitters have changed their approach, and Porcello just hasn't been able to counter effectively. Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez is no ace himself, and he walks too many hitters, but he's been much better limiting fly balls and home runs. So in Rogers Centre, which can sometimes play like a Little League park despite its size, there's good value on the Blue Jays at this price.

3. White Sox at Astros: Astros -1.5 (-175)

Listen, the Astros are going to win this game. Gerrit Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he's going against a White Sox offense that has struck out 27 times with only seven hits in the first two games of this series. But the money line price on the Astros in this game isn't worth your time, but there is value on the spread. Houston has outscored Chicago 8-1 in the first two games of this series, and each of its last 17 wins has come by two runs or more. Expect that trend to continue Wednesday night.

