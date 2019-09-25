Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets include two underdogs and fading one playoff-clinching team

The world can be a difficult place to navigate, so we should all do our best to show compassion for others. The best way to do this today, or at any time over the next few weeks, is to hug a Cubs fan. If you see a guy wearing a checkered shirt, khakis, and a faded blue Cubs hat, give him a hug. Maybe you'll come across a young man wearing a backwards hat, Oakley sunglasses, and an Anthony Rizzo jersey with stained cargo shorts. Your initial instinct might be to avoid this person, as they look somewhat perturbed, but instead extend your hand, grab his and pull him in close to you. Say just loudly enough that he can hear you, but not so loudly that you'll startle him, "I'm sorry, bro. It's going to be better."

You see, Cubs fans are going through a difficult time right now. Their beloved Cubs are about to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It's only been two years since the Cubs won their first World Series in over a century, and those poor Cubs fans who told you they could "finally die happy" afterward are now realizing that happiness has an end date.

They're confused and distraught, and just looking for somebody to tell them everything is going to be alright. So, take a moment out of your day to make the world a better place. Lie to them. Tell them it will be.

And maybe offer them these great picks you picked up at CBSSports.com. All odds are via William Hill.

I've always been fond of fading teams the day after they clinch a division title or a playoff berth. The Nationals did that against the Phillies on Tuesday night, and they celebrated following the game. While odds are that Nats didn't party too hard (they clinched a wild card spot, but not the No. 1 wild card spot), it's only natural that there could be some kind of letdown on Wednesday night.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure hit on Mookie Betts on Tuesday, as the Red Sox outfielder delivered players a home run. Who is McClure backing on Wednesday? Check out his full tournament DFS lineups only at SportsLine.

I'm fading Rick Porcello and a Red Sox team that doesn't have much of anything to play for right now. Also, when it comes to looking for underdogs worth betting, I like to look for games with higher run totals, because the more runs that are scored, the higher the likelihood of something unexpected happening. There's decent value here with Kolby Allard on the mound for the Rangers going against an offense that hasn't been great against lefties and is in a bit of a funk at the moment as is.

SportsLine expert R.J. White is an amazing 27-4 in his last 31 Packers picks, and he's released a strong pointspread pick for Thursday night's game. See which side of the line White loves only at SportsLine.

The price on the Indians is way too high to justify taking them to win, and I want no part of taking the White Sox with Ross Detwiler on the mound. Not even at the current price. Instead, I'll rely on Ross' penchant for giving up longballs against an Indians team that's fighting for a playoff spot. Plus, while the Sox are out of it, their young core of Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez have been crushing the ball as of late. Toss in a pretty nice breeze blowing out to left, and we should see some runs on the south side of Chicago tonight.

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee is off to a strong start in 2019, going 8-3-1 on his best bets. He's laying the points with Ohio State this week, and you can read why plus see the rest of his picks over at SportsLine.