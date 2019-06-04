Today's Top Picks: Two MLB best bets and which side of Brooks Koepka vs. Dustin Johnson you should grab

As the calendar turns to June, we've lost basketball from the regular pickings on weeknight slates and fully embraced our baseball overlords. Tom Fornelli and more than a handful of SportsLine experts are handing out baseball winners every day all season, but for your resident Tuesday's Top Picks writer, it's always a ride with the nation's pastime. Hope you enjoy the ride.

Here's two plays I like for Tuesday night on the diamond and a head-to-head golf pick for the Canadian Open. All odds are via PointsBet.

It's a steep price and looking like one of the most popular picks of the night -- maybe the Yankees get more steam from the public against Toronto -- but I think Brewers at home is my confident baseball pick of the night. The Marlins are one of the worst road teams and starting Pablo Lopez, who has a 8.26 road ERA. Don't be afraid of the price, just line up with the winning side.

SportsLine expert Michael Rusk has hit on 53 of his last 93 MLB picks, putting him on an MLB heater. He's lined up his three best bets for Tuesday, including one road underdog you'll want to hop on right now. You can see all his picks over at SportsLine.

2. Rockies at Cubs: Over 10.5

I'm all the way in on using wind and wind direction as a method to find value on totals in baseball. You won't find large scale redesigns of all 30 MLB ballparks in my home office, but when there's an ideal forecast we'll try to take note. Wind direction is looking good for home runs in Wrigley, so let's get in on what should be a high-scoring affair under the lights.

SportsLine's DFS guru Jacob Gibbs crushed MLB season last year, cashing around 58 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 45 percent of the time in tournaments. Check out his optimal lineups for Tuesday's action only at SportsLine.

3. RBC Canadian Open: Brooks Koepka (+105) vs. Dustin Johnson

Before the PGA Championship we locked in a Brooks over Rory tournament matchup that clearly worked out, and the methodology from that pick remains the same. If you can ever get Koepka with plus -- or even favorable -- odds it's an automatic selection. DJ won this event last year at 23-under with a three-stroke cushion, so I agree with his status as one of the week's favorites to win, but this is a coin flip to me on head-to-head.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the RBC Canadian Open 10,000 times and has come up with some surprising picks, including one longshot to surpass several big names and crack the top two. See the projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.