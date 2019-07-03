Today's Top Picks: Two underdogs with value among MLB best bets, plus Kawhi Leonard watch marches on

Welcome to Kawhi Watch Day Four. NBA free agency has moved at a furious pace, but we're still waiting for one of the most prized players on the market to make his choice.

When will Kawhi sign?

Where will Kawhi sign?

Are we even sure Kawhi Leonard knows he has to tell the team he plans to sign with that he's going to sign with them? What if he shows up at training camp somewhere in the preseason like "I play here now?"

Anything is possible!

For real, I don't know where Kawhi is going to end up, but if the three choices are the Raptors, Clippers and Lakers, I'm rooting for the Clippers. I have nothing against Toronto, but the East has already landed a lot of good players this week and getting Kawhi would be too much. If the Lakers get him, we've just gone from one super team in the Warriors to another one with the Lakers.

The Clippers are the choice of parity -- the choice of there not being a clear-cut favorite in the NBA next season. So let's root for Kawhi going to the Clippers.

All odds are via William Hill.

This will be the second game of a doubleheader. In the first game, Dylan Cease, a top prospect in the White Sox system, will make his MLB debut. In the second game, the White Sox will send Ross Detwiler to the mound. Detwiler was a top-10 pick (sixth overall) by the Nationals in 2007, but his MLB career has never panned out, and he was pitching for an Independent League team this season when the White Sox snapped him up. He's made one start, and he was OK in it, but not good enough to think there isn't value on the Tigers in this matchup. Don't get me wrong, the Tigers are horrible, but the White Sox aren't much better, and I'm not ready to bet on Detwiler as a favorite yet.

I like when the Rockies are underdogs at home because anything can happen at Coors Field, and the Rockies are so much better there. They're 24-18 at home and have a team wOBA of .382 at Coors. That's the best of any home team in MLB. Houston has a great offense too, but offense is cheap at Coors. Give me the team that knows how to play there, hits lefties well, and is facing a lefty that doesn't get many strikeouts.

First, I'd like to tell Greg Holland that I'm pretty upset with him. I took Arizona +205 last night, and after getting the first two outs in the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead, Holland proceeded to walk four straight hitters to tie the game. Then, after he was finally removed, Cody Bellinger drove in the game-winning run. Tonight I'm taking a different approach as I think this total is too low for this game.

