Today's Top Picks: Why Astros will close out Yankees in ALCS Game 5 plus college football best bets

There is a lot of action to choose from on the board this Friday night. The NBA preseason is still going, the NHL has a full slate, and four college football games are being played. As fun as all that will be, the biggest game of the night will take place in New York.

The Astros took a commanding (there's an unwritten law that all 3-1 series leads be referred to as "commanding") 3-1 series lead with a win over the Yankees on Thursday night, and have a chance to wrap up the ALCS tonight. We start there.

All odds are via William Hill.

1. Houston Astros at New York Yankees: Astros -139

Sometimes the chalk play is the right play. I expect the Astros to be a trendy pick this evening given how the Yankees have looked in this series and the pitching matchup. I mean, would you rather back Justin Verlander, or James Paxton? And I don't mean to disparage Paxton. He had some rough patches during the 2019 season but finished the regular season strong. That hasn't been the case in two playoff starts; Paxton hasn't lasted five innings in either start and needed 51 pitches to get through 2 1/3 innings in Game 2 of this series. His numbers against Houston this season aren't promising, either. Including the playoffs, Paxton has started three games against these Astros. He's lasted 11 1/3 IP and allowed 17 hits while walking eight with 15 strikeouts. He has an ERA of 5.56 against them.

Then there's Justin Verlander, who is Justin Verlander. He'll likely give up a solo shot or two, but he's one of the most dominant pitchers of all time. Plus, I can't look past the mental aspect of this situation. If you're the Yankees and you're down 3-1 in this series, are you confident you can come back? Not only would you have to beat Verlander tonight, but then you'd have to go to Houston and beat Gerrit Cole too. Then, if you're somehow able to do that, you have to win a Game 7 in Houston. I think if the Astros get off to a quick start in this game, we'll see the Yankees fold. Considering James Paxton has an ERA of 9.00 in the first inning this season, there's a strong chance that happens.

2. Marshall at Florida Atlantic: Marshall +5

I don't think it's crazy to take Marshall on the money line here. Some of my numbers suggest that the Herd should be the favorite in this game, but even so, I'm far more comfortable taking the points. Offensively Florida Atlantic just hasn't been very good, but it does have a strong defensive line. Unfortunately for the Owls, Marshall's offensive line is quite good itself and will cancel out whatever advantage might be found there. Plus, while FAU's defensive line is good, as a whole Marshall has the better defense. And the better offense. And better special teams. Are you getting the picture?

3. Pitt at Syracuse: Syracuse +4

I could give you a whole bunch of reasons why I think you should take Syracuse and the points that are backed on statistics and sound logic, but I won't. I don't need to. The fact of the matter is that this is a game featuring Pitt, and nothing Pitt does ever makes sense. If the Panthers were a two-touchdown underdog on the road against a top-10 team, I'd tell you to take the Panthers and never look back. But as a road favorite against a Syracuse team that has been a major disappointment in 2019? This is exactly the kind of game Pitt was meant to lose. Like Marshall, if you want to take Syracuse straight up, I don't hate it, but I think the safer play is to take the points.

