Today's Top Picks: Why backing the Marlins isn't crazy, plus an early NBA Finals play to grab ASAP

The Tuesday slate has lost some of its usual firepower as May nears its conclusion, but that doesn't mean we've got any plans of stopping the process of giving out these winners. One of our three plays in tonight's Tuesday's Top Picks comes from the evening slate in Major League Baseball, while the other two involve getting ahead of the action in Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1 and the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour's annual visit to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Giants have lost five straight, and I don't think a trip to South Beach is going to be the cure for their ills. The Marlins, meanwhile, won six straight before going 1-3 against Washington in its last series. These are two bad baseball teams, but one of them has had glimmers of success with back-to-back sweeps of the Mets and Tigers in the last two weeks. It's tough to wrap your head around the Marlins being favorites against the Giants, but I think it's the right play.

We're including this one on Tuesday's pick sheet because the line is dropping and you want to be on the right side of this number before it falls too far. The total opened at 215.5 and by Tuesday afternoon it was down a full basket to 213.5, though there's still value here for two reasons. First, going up against the Raptors in Toronto is going to be one of the toughest matchups the Warriors offense has faced all postseason, and they are doing it without Kevin Durant in the lineup. But lining up with the under is also putting trust in Golden State and its defensive preparation for limiting Kawhi Leonard. As both teams feel each other out in this series, look for lower scores here in the first game.

3. Memorial Tournament: Gary Woodland (30-1) to win

Two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, Woodland had the round of the day on a tough Sunday at Bethpage Black with a 68, giving him his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Woodland had previously been in somewhat of a slump with no strong finishes on the leaderboard since his T7 at the Waste Management Open. He's got a couple of top 10s at this event, and if we're looking for value beyond the heavy-hitters up top, this is a great option.

