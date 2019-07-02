Today's Top Picks: Why Red Sox-Blue Jays is MLB's best bet, plus two PGA matchups to jump all over

Today we're going to be looking to take advantage of a Boston team weary from transatlantic travel and set you up with a pair of head-to-head full tournament matchup winners for this weekend's PGA Tour event in Minnesota, the 3M Open.

You may see David Price on the mound and think I'm crazy for suggesting a high-scoring game, but the impact of travel to London and back showed up the most so far with changes to pitching performance. Those issues are compounded because the Red Sox bullpen had to carry a tough load in the back-to-back losses to New York. Now back in North America, Boston meets a Toronto team that had seven runs by the end of two innings on Monday in an 11-4 win against the Royals at home. Combine those bats, Boston's bullpen and Trent Thornton's 6.39 ERA in seven home starts for the Blue Jays and you've got the makings of an over.

2. Viktor Hovland vs. Joaquin Niemann: Hovland +110

There's no doubt that Niemann has been playing really well recently. The 20-year-old has back-to-back top-five finishes in his last two events. He deserves to be considered a threat to win for sure, but I'm going to go with Hovland in the head-to-head with motivation in mind. Hovland needs top-10 and top-five finishes to get the FedEx Cup points necessary to get his full-time PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season and this course is a great opportunity to go low.

3. Hideki Matsuyama vs. Jason Day: Matsuyama -110

If you only looked at statistics, Matsuyama has the kind of profile that suggests he should have at least one win this season. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green, third in strokes gained approach and sixth in strokes gained total. If Matsuyama putts decently, he's going to have a chance to win the event, and even if he doesn't I like his chances to beat out Jason Day on the leaderboard. Oddsmakers have these two paired up because of their world ranking but Matsuyama has no missed cuts in 17 starts this season and Day has missed three cuts since mid-March.

