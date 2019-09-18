Today's Top Picks: Why the Giants are a great play in Boston and more best bets in MLB and college football

Is there a sport that sneaks up on you more quietly than the NHL? One night you're just sitting there watching "Monday Night Football" and suddenly you see it. In the midst of roughly a thousand tweets about how bad the New York Jets are, you see a lone straggler. It's a tweet about how the Chicago Blackhawks are up 1-0 at the first intermission and you're suddenly very confused.

"Hockey season has started!?"

Well, no, it's only the preseason, but I'd forgotten how close we are to the start of the NHL season. It happens like this every year. It feels as if the NHL and college basketball are in a battle to see who can start their season while drawing the least attention to itself. And I say this as somebody who enjoys the NHL quite a bit! If I like the sport and I'm caught off guard by it, that seems like a problem of some sort.

So I guess what I'm saying is, if you suddenly start seeing hockey picks here, don't say I didn't warn you. As always, all odds are via William Hill.

I love matchups like this for overs. These are two teams who don't have a whole heck of a lot to play for right now seeing as how they were both eliminated from the playoffs last month. It's times like this we tend to see guys playing who probably shouldn't be playing, and that has a tendency to lead to higher-scoring games. Dylan Bundy is on the mound for Baltimore, and while he's been pretty good this year in a sea of horrible, he is homer prone. Then there's Clay Buchholz on the mound for Toronto, and he's made baseball a lot more exciting this season because he doesn't strike anybody out. I appreciate that. Hitters do as well, and I expect them to have a good night in Baltimore.

I'm simply fading Jhoulys Chacin here. Chacin has yet to allow a run in 5 2/3 innings since joining Boston, but he's been awful in 2019. He doesn't strike hitters out, he walks too many of them, rarely gets ground balls, and allows a lot of hard contact and home runs. The Giants offense is nothing special, but I like its chances in this matchup enough.

3. Houston at Tulane (Thursday): Houston +5

It doesn't happen often, but once in awhile, you find a line in a college football game where the wrong team is favored. This is one of those times. Don't get me wrong, I like Tulane a lot. Willie Fritz has been one of my favorite coaches in the sport for a while, and I respect what he's done in New Orleans. The problem is that Tulane doesn't have the horses to keep up with Houston if this becomes a shootout, and I fully expect it to. Tulane's defense has performed well, but that's been a result of the offenses it's faced. Houston has the best QB Tulane will have seen so far this season in D'Eriq King.

