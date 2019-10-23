Today's Top Picks: World Series Game 2 best bets, plus the No. 1 NBA play of Wednesday night

It's a wonderful night to be a sports fan. The World Series continues with Game 2, plus we have a full slate of NBA games as well as a couple of NHL games at our disposal. If only there were a college football game in the MAC or Sun Belt being played tonight, then we'd truly be in Fall Sports Valhalla.

Oh well, I guess we'll just have to settle for whatever is just outside Valhalla. Anyway, even with a full slate of NBA action available tonight, I'm not ready to dive headfirst into picking NBA games just yet. With so many new faces in new places, I'd like to get a better idea of what the new teams will look like. So while I do have one NBA pick available for tonight, I'm going to focus on Game 2 of the World Series for the other two picks.

The lines on the total plays are via William Hill, while the home run prop can be found at FanDuel.

1. Nationals at Astros: Over 7

When it comes to the World Series, we often see fantastic pitching matchups. Last night we had Gerrit Cole going against Max Scherzer, and tonight it's Justin Verlander squaring off with Stephen Strasburg. Naturally, this causes totals for World Series games to be quite low. Well, since 2010, there have been 32 World Series games where the total was seven runs or lower. The over has gone 20-11-1 in those games. Last night the total closed at 6.5, and the two teams combined for nine runs. Tonight we're following that trend because while both of these pitchers are great, the offenses they're facing are good too. Plus, we can almost always count on the Nationals bullpen to give up a run or two.

2. Nationals at Astros: Michael Brantley HR +550

While Stephen Strasburg has been fantastic this season, like a lot of great pitchers he's prone to the occasional home run. I expect he'll allow at least one tonight, and looking at the Astros lineup, I love the matchup for Michael Brantley. Not only does Brantley consistently make contact, but he does more damage to the ball when the pitch is located on the inner half of the plate and middle down. Do you know where Strasburg prefers to work lefties? That's right, on the inner half, usually with breaking balls. At this price, I like our chances of Brantley taking advantage of a Strasburg mistake.

3. Bulls at Hornets: Under 217.5

There's a part of me that wants to take the Bulls on the spread here because, while I don't know what a lot of teams will look like this year, I'm relatively confident the Hornets are going to be horrible. The Bulls should be better this season, but I'm not ready to take them as road favorites yet. Instead, I'll rely on the Hornets not being able to score many points, which will help keep this total under, whether the Bulls cover or not.

