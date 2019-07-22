Today's Top Picks: Your three best MLB bets to kick off the week

Happy Monday, friends! Hope you had a great weekend and aren't too down in the dumps being back in the office to start another week. Even so, we've got some picks to help spice up your Monday and land you some extra pocket cash in the process.

Ol' pal Tom Fornelli is on vacation this week but he's entrusted me to give you the winners and that's just what I plan on doing. We've got plenty of baseball on the slate tonight so let's dive in and see what your best bets are to get this week off on the right foot.

As always, odds come via William Hill.

San Francisco is red hot, having won 15 of their last 18, including a walk-off win on Sunday that helped them move to .500. On Monday they'll have a chance to get above that mark for the first time this season.

The Giants are at home against a Cubs team that is also playing well -- they've won 7 of 9 in their post All-Star homestand -- but have been rather lackluster on the road this season. Chicago brings a 18-27 record away from Wrigley Field into Monday's contest and they've lost 14 of their last 19 as visitors.

The Cubs have inexperienced righty Alec Mills (0-0, 4.50 ERA) going up against Shaun Anderson on the bump (3-2, 4.87 ERA). Anderson had a tough outing last time out but the Giants are 8-4 in his 12 starts this year and there's more value in siding with the home team on an absolute heater right now.

Boston's offense has really ramped up its production in July, averaging nearly seven runs per game. They'll be going up against a Rays team that produces nicely at home, averaging 4.5 runs per game at The Trop.

The pitching matchup also suggests that this could be a high-scoring affair. Tampa is trotting out Jalen Beeks, who has pitched well in relief this season but is making his first start of 2019. Beeks made one start last year, giving up six runs over four innings. Opposing him will be Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struggled in Tampa against a Rays lineup that hits lefties hard. Facing the Rays twice this season, Rodriguez has allowed eight runs over 11 innings. There's plenty of reason to believe that this goes over the total.

Mike McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site. Find McClure's Monday lineups over at SportsLine.

The Rangers have been good against Seattle this year, taking seven of their 10 meetings. But Texas has lost seven in a row and they're not particularly good on the road this year (19-28), plus there's not a lot of faith to be had in starter Adrian Sampson. Sampson is 3-5 with a 5.89 ERA in 12 starts this season, including a 1-4 mark with a 7.64 ERA on the road. (The Rangers have lost his last eight starts on the road). He's been brutal of late, holding a 12.96 ERA in the month of July. This is a pretty good price for the M's.