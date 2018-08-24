Todd Frazier is pairing his Players' Weekend jersey with amazing Godfather and Sopranos themed cleats

This weekend is the second annual Players' Weekend, meaning all 30 teams will wear colorful alternate uniforms and players around the league will have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. It's a chance for MLB to show a little personality.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier will wear TODDFATHER, his nickname for as long as I can remember, on his Players' Weekend jersey. Naturally, he is pairing them with "Godfather" and "The Sopranos" themed cleats. Check it out:

Outstanding. That is how you do Players' Weekend.