Toddler struck by foul ball at Astros game suffered permanent brain injury, family's attorney says
The child's brain injury could leave her at risk of seizures for life
The 2-year-old girl who was struck by a line drive foul ball during the Astros-Cubs game at Minute Maid Park on May 29 is at risk of suffering from seizures for life, the family's attorney, Richard Mithoff, told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.
The young fan suffered a skull fracture among other serious injuries, and seven months after the incident, she continues to receive anti-seizure medication, Mithoff notes. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved," he said. According to Mithoff, the child's doctors described her brain injury from the foul ball as having affected her central nervous system in a manner that is equivalent to a stroke.
The areas of the brain affected from her injury include those that can lead to seizures, loss of sensation and loss of spatial awareness. Other potential effects include periods of unresponsiveness and staring spells, frequent headaches and night terrors, Mithoff said. So far, the young child's doctors have been unable to determine if she has cognitive deficits from the skull fracture and brain injury. "She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant — as they are," Mithoff said.
The family is exploring possible legal action, but no legal action has been filed as of yet. In June, Mithoff informed the Astros by letter that he is representing the family, according to the Houston Chronicle. Both parties, the Mithoff family and the Astros, have declined to comment on any conversations between the two.
At last month's MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, league commissioner Rob Manfred announced that all 30 Major League Baseball teams will extend the netting to at least the far end of the dugout for the 2020 season. Seven MLB teams in total will have full protection, with netting that goes from foul pole to foul pole.
