The New York Mets have continued their stunning trade deadline fire sale. Rental outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, reports SNY. Arizona will send back shortstop prospect Jeremy Rodriguez, according to the New York Post. Neither team has confirmed the deal.

Pham is fifth veteran player the Mets have traded away at the deadline, joining closer David Robertson, outfielder Mark Canha, and starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. The Mets entered the season expecting to contend for a World Series title, and when things didn't go according to plan, they pivoted to selling at the deadline and have stocked up their farm system.

The 35-year-old Pham joined the Mets on a one-year, $6 million contract this past offseason, and he was expected to serve as a platoon bat and fourth outfielder. He eventually hit his way into the everyday lineup and owns a .268/.348/.472 slash line with 10 home runs. Long a Statcast darling, Pham pairs impressive exit velocities with high contact rates.

We ranked Pham as the No. 20 trade candidate leading up to the deadline. Here's our write-up:

Pham has had a fantastic year after a slow start. He's hitting the ball hard and controlling the zone. In an ideal world, he'd probably be deployed as a platoon option, but we will note that he's having his best showing against righties since 2018. Pham is a free agent at season's end, making him a pure rental.

This is the third time Pham has been traded at the deadline and the second straight year he was traded during the season. The St. Louis Cardinals sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2018 season, and last year the Cincinnati Reds dealt him to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline.

Baseball America does not rank Rodriguez among Arizona's top 30 prospects in their midseason update. The 17-year-old is hitting .256/.371/.393 with two home runs in 36 games in the rookie Dominican Summer League this year.