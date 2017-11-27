Tommy Pham wins St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year - A Hunt and Peck

Tommy Pham had an excellent 2017 season, as most of us know. In honor of his excellent season, the St. Louis Baseball Writers' Association named him the St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year:

Also known as the winner of the J. G. Taylor Spink Award as the St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year. See you at the Writers’ Dinner to pick up the hardware! — St. Louis BBWAA (@StLouisBBWAA) November 14, 2017

And if you need a refresher on why Pham is deserving of the award, the Cardinals got you covered:

what else is going on in baseball...

Veteran free agents could add pop to teams | MLB.com

Shohei Ohtani pursuit in MLB begins this week | MLB.com

Imagining the letters teams sent to convince Shohei Ohtani to sign with them | MLB.com

Astros' Carlos Correa helping in Puerto Rico | MLB.com

Here's how baseball players celebrated Thanksgiving with family and friends | MLB.com

Pitchers thankful for great defensive efforts | MLB.com

The Mexican Baseball League will have its first female umpire next season | MLB.com

Potential 2018 free agents who could be traded | MLB.com

10 surprising Statcast facts from 2017 | MLB.com

Giancarlo Stanton’s Opt-Out Caps His Trade Value | FanGraphs Baseball

We’re a Month From Ohtani Changing the Landscape of Baseball | FanGraphs Baseball

These are the 2017 sports moment you're most thankful for | SBNation.com

Rangers sign Doug Fister to 1-year deal | MLB Daily Dish

what the cardinals are up to...

Ted Simmons has case for Baseball Hall of Fame | MLB.com

Cardinals Winter Meetings Mission: Two Big Bats and a Reliever | 101Sports.com

Top 10 Cards trades of the DeWitt era | Jeff Gordon | stltoday.com

Ortiz: Plea to consider 'character' alters Hall of Fame vote | Jose de Jesus Ortiz | stltoday.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Milwaukee Brewers sign Michael Brady to minor league deal, per report | Brew Crew Ball

Sunday Notes: Dick Williams is Bullish on Cincinnati Pitching | FanGraphs Baseball

Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!