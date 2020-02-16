Tony Fernandez, former Blue Jays All-Star and World Series champion, dies at 57
Fernandez won four Gold Gloves during a 17-year MLB career
Tony Fernandez, a member of the Toronto Blue Jays World Series championship team in 1993, has died at the age of 57, the franchise announced Sunday. Fernandez suffered a stroke, according to MLB journalist Hector Gomez.
Fernandez, a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays over four different stints with the club and was part of the 1993 World Series championship team. He leads the club in all-time hits (1,583), singles (1,160), triples (72), games played (1,450), WAR among position players (37.5) and defensive WAR (12.4). Fernandez also played for the Padres, Mets, Reds, Yankees, Indians and Brewers during his 17-year MLB career, from 1983 to 2001. Fernandez, a switch-hittter, finished his career with a .288/.347/.399 slash line.
"The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, one of the club's most celebrated and respected players," the Blue Jays said in a statement on Sunday.
"Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time."
