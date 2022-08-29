The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost another important member of their starting rotation to injury. All-Star righty Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, the team announced Monday. Righty Michael Grove was recalled in a corresponding move and will start on Gonsolin's place Monday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including The Athletic, the club hopes Gonsolin will only miss two starts. He called the injury "a little smoke," and said the team decided to be cautious and shut Gonsolin down now rather than risk a more serious injury later.

Tony Gonsolin SP • ERA 2.10 WHIP .86 IP 128.1 BB 35 K 116

Gonsolin, 28 and a first-time All-Star in 2022, has thrown 128 1/3 innings this season, slightly more than his previous career high (128 innings in 2018) and way more than his 2021 total (68 1/3 innings). For what it's worth, Gonsolin showed no signs of fatigue in recent weeks, humming along with Cy Young-quality performance and no decline in velocity. Still, an arm injury is always worrisome.

The Dodgers are currently without Walker Buehler, who will miss the rest of this season and likely all of next season with Tommy John surgery, as well as Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is dealing with a back issue and is expected back later this week. The Los Angeles rotation looks something like this at the moment:

Shoulder trouble has limited Heaney to only nine starts this season and May returned from Tommy John surgery earlier this month. Also, Grove has already thrown a career high 72 innings this season, though the relatively low total suggests the 25-year-old should have enough in the tank to finish out the season.

At 88-38, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball by 7 1/2 games. They are on pace for 113 wins and have gone 28-8 since the All-Star break. That said, the mounting rotation injuries threaten to undermine the club's October chances.

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend the minimum injured list stay to 15 days for pitchers to avoid roster manipulation. The rule took effect in May after being delayed by the pandemic. Position players still have a 10-day injured list.