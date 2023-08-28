Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Gonsolin, 29, had been placed on the injured list earlier this month with what was deemed at the time to be a likely season-ending elbow issue. The typical Tommy John surgery recovery process entails at least 12 months, with teams in recent years becoming more conservative and granting their pitchers closer to 14 months. He, then, may end up missing the entirety of the 2024 season, too.

Gonsolin started 20 times this season and amassed a 4.98 ERA (88 ERA+) and a 2.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For his career, he's compiled a 3.19 ERA (132 ERA+) and a 2.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 375 innings pitched.

The Dodgers entered Monday with an 80-49 record on the year, putting them 12 games up in the National League West. They trailed the Atlanta Braves for the top seed in the NL by four games.

With Gonsolin out, the Dodgers have taken to using a rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn, Julio Urías, and Bobby Miller. The Dodgers have also deployed an opener as of late, with lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson technically recording three starts in the past 10 days.