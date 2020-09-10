After arriving to the San Diego Padres following a trade deadline deal from Cleveland, Mike Clevinger is seemingly starting to feel more at home. Not only has he officially picked up his first victory in a Padres uniform, but he's received something of a housewarming present from one of his childhood idols.

Clevinger picked up a win in his second start as the Padres beat the Rockies 14-5 on Tuesday, and when he arrived to the ballpark on Wednesday he had a surprise waiting for him.

That surprise? A brand new skateboard, gifted by one Tony Hawk himself.

"Oh my gosh dude, this is like Christmas," Clevinger said as he inspected his new present in the Padres' dugout at Petco Park. "Now I have a way to get to the field!"

Since it wasn't signed, Clevinger said he intends on using the gift from the skateboarding legend. Perhaps the Padres may suggest he waits until the offseason to do so.

It seems like the latest stage of a budding bromance between Clevinger and Hawk, who welcomed the pitcher to San Diego in perfectly fitting fashion earlier this week.

With a brand new skateboard in tow, Clevinger seems like a natural fit for San Diego. He's got the flowing locks, the carefree attitude and, now, the tools to shred on and off the field.