White Sox manager Tony La Russa was sentenced for February arrest on Monday, getting one day in jail, a fine of $1,383 and 20 hours of community service, per multiple reports (Jon Seidel). The day in jail has been commuted to one day of home detention.

La Russa, 76, was arrested in February in Arizona on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he ran into a curb. His blood-alcohol content was 0.08. According to the police report obtained by ESPN a few weeks ago, La Russa tried to talk his way out of the charges, telling the arresting officer: "Do you see my ring? I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person. I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother."

In the aftermath of the report, we learned that the White Sox were aware of the La Russa arrest before hiring him and that La Russa had a plea agreement in place. He pleaded guilty and the charge was reduced to reckless driving.

"Mr. La Russa knows he made a mistake last February and deeply regrets it. He is embarrassed and concerned. He knows what he did was wrong," said his attorney, Lawrence Kazan (via Daryl Van Schouwen). "He has always been a straightforward, sincere man who knows he alone brought this on himself."

"I know I don't have a drinking problem, just like I know I made a serious mistake in February," La Russa said (via Scott Merkin). "Where I am right now is to prove I don't have a drinking problem and to prove it every day off the field that I'm going to handle it."

La Russa hasn't managed since winning the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals. In 33 seasons as a skipper, he's won 2,728 games, six pennants and three World Series titles. The White Sox are coming off a breakthrough season where they went 35-25, but were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in Oakland. In the days that followed, they parted ways with Rick Renteria and decided to go with La Russa, who last managed the White Sox from 1979-86.