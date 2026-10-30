With the Milwaukee Brewers crowned as the 2026 World Series champions, the 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is now upon us.

While the arc, pace, and even length of this offseason are all uncertain thanks to the ongoing CBA negotiations, we do know that at some point before the next season begins, we'll have a flurry of free agent signings and trades. The focus in this space right now is on the latter: possible winter trades.

We're about to examine the 25 leading trade candidates of the offseason. Obviously, this won't be an exhaustive list of players who might be traded, and just as obviously not all of these names to come will be on the move. Some, though, will, and all of these names have been deemed as distinct possibilities based on reporting, service time and payroll considerations, and prior organizational decision-making.

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We'll explore names by putting them in groups based on the underlying reasons or causes of their status as trade candidates. Here are those groups:

Bold possibilities from contenders : Here we'll find core contributors on teams with legit playoff/World Series aspirations who, despite those factors, still may be on the block for reasons of salary escalation, to fill roster needs elsewhere, or to make room for an incoming high-ceiling prospect.

: Here we'll find core contributors on teams with legit playoff/World Series aspirations who, despite those factors, still may be on the block for reasons of salary escalation, to fill roster needs elsewhere, or to make room for an incoming high-ceiling prospect. Only if the price is right : These are potential trade targets who, in general, have years of team control remaining. That means they carry with them enhanced trade value, and their current teams may part with them only if their desired return or thereabouts is offered.

: These are potential trade targets who, in general, have years of team control remaining. That means they carry with them enhanced trade value, and their current teams may part with them only if their desired return or thereabouts is offered. Walk-year players : A pending free agent who plays for a team not in full contention mode is likely to find his way to this category.

: A pending free agent who plays for a team not in full contention mode is likely to find his way to this category. The "NTC" targets : NTC stands for no-trade clause, which means the player in question must approve any trade away from his current team, or at least any trade to a club on his partial no-trade clause. NTC players can and do get traded, but it's more challenging for all sides to line up for such a deal.

: NTC stands for no-trade clause, which means the player in question must approve any trade away from his current team, or at least any trade to a club on his partial no-trade clause. NTC players can and do get traded, but it's more challenging for all sides to line up for such a deal. The longshots: This short list includes players who are subject to persistent trade speculation and daydreaming as opposed to, you know, actual trade discussions. As such, these names probably aren't going anywhere, at least this offseason, but we'll name-check them just the same for the sake of thoroughness.

The 25 names to come won't be ranked, but instead will be listed alphabetically within their respective categories. Now let's get to it.

Bold possibilities from contenders

Jarren Duran, Red Sox

Jarren Duran BOS • LF • #16 BA 0.207 R 66 HR 20 RBI 69 SB 21 View Profile

Duran's taken a serious fall from the heights of 2024, when he earned an All-Star selection and cracked the top 10 of the American League MVP vote. He cratered last season, which makes this winter something of an inopportune time to trade him from the Boston standpoint. That said, the Red Sox have a crowded outfield with Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Roman Anthony, which means a Duran swap may be needed to clear the decks. If nothing else, the 30-year-old outfielder presents a buy-low/change-of-scenery opportunity for a team looking to take a risk.

Potential fits: Phillies, Cubs, Mariners, Rangers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 50%

Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez LAD • LF • #37 BA 0.267 R 66 HR 16 RBI 64 SB 5 View Profile

Hernández has been a reliable power presence for the Dodgers, but now, at age 34, he's been showing some signs of decline. On another level, the Dodgers want to make space for elite prospect Josue De Paula to receive regular playing time, and there aren't any other paths to it. That may mean Hernández will be on the move.

Potential fits: Phillies, Cubs, Mariners

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 45%

Steven Kwan, Guardians

Steven Kwan CLE • LF • #38 BA 0.282 R 80 HR 3 RBI 32 SB 10 View Profile

Kwan's another who's been a reliable presence in the trade rumors for some time. Cleveland also has a history of dealing core talents leading up to their walk year, and Kwan is indeed slated for free agency after next season. The timing would be right, as Kwan is coming off a 5.0-WAR season for the second time in his career.

Potential fits: Phillies, Blue Jays, Cubs, Mariners

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 30%

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Shane McClanahan TB • SP • #18 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.12 IP 118 BB 39 K 106 View Profile

McClanahan's long and labored comeback from Tommy John surgery was finally realized this past season, and he turned in a strong age-29 campaign for the Rays. These, though, are the Rays, and McClanahan's forthcoming arbitration payday combined with his uncertain health history may prompt them to shop him to pitching-starved fellow contenders. He carries risk, of course, but there will no doubt be potential takers lining up for him.

Potential fits: Braves, Padres, Orioles, Tigers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 35%

Trevor Megill, Brewers

Trevor Megill MIL • RP • #29 ERA 2.63 K/9 10.1 WHIP .89 S 30 BS 3 View Profile

Thanks to a blazing fastball and wipeout knuckle curve, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Megill has been a lockdown closer for most of the last three seasons. The Brewers of course have a substantial history of trading away closers before they reach their high-salary years and also before they regress/decline (see: Hader, Josh and Williams, Devin). That could again be the case with Megill, who'll be in line for free agency after the 2027 season.

Potential fits: Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 55%

Mason Miller, Padres

Mason Miller SD • RP • #22 ERA 1.67 K/9 16.6 WHIP .9 S 38 BS 3 View Profile

He's the most dominant closer in baseball and the owner of one of the biggest fastballs ever, and he's under team control through the 2029 season. So why would the contending Padres trade Miller at the peak of his powers? They'd consider doing so because they have a lot of roster holes to fill elsewhere, especially with Michael King opting out of his contract. Trading away Miller would in theory allow them to fill some of those holes, which is why it'll be a temptation for lead executive AJ Preller. No doubt, fellow contenders will be lining up if the Pads do indeed shop the NL saves leader.

Potential fits: Cubs, Yankees, Dodgers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 20%

Spencer Strider, Braves

Spencer Strider ATL • SP • #99 ERA 5.31 WHIP 1.36 IP 39 BB 20 K 46 View Profile

Strider not so long ago was in the discussion for most dominant starter in the bigs, but persistent arm woes have turned him into a question mark. The Braves came close to dealing Strider at the deadline in exchange for more of a known quantity in the rotation, so there's basis for his inclusion on this list. Any team acquiring him will have to be comfortable with Strider's medicals and the fact that he's owed a minimum of $49 million over the next two seasons. His ace upside, though, is surely tantalizing.

Potential fits: Cardinals, Padres, Orioles, Tigers, Dodgers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 25%

Only if the price is right

C.J. Abrams, Nationals

C.J. Abrams WAS • SS • #5 BA 0.261 R 93 HR 33 RBI 106 SB 34 View Profile

The Nats were clear sellers at the deadline, but they retained Abrams, who has two full years of team control remaining. In other words, it's going to take a lot to pry him away. At 26, he's coming off a 30-30 season, and he's been a quite productive bat over the last three years. Defensively, Abrams probably isn't an everyday shortstop moving forward, but second base is now in his toolkit.

Potential fits: Braves, Pirates, Red Sox, Giants, Rangers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 25%

Reid Detmers, Angels

Reid Detmers LAA • SP • #48 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.04 IP 185 BB 48 K 211 View Profile

Teams will pay a lot for a young and controllable starting pitcher with frontline upside, and all of that describes the 27-year-old lefty Detmers. Not eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season, Detmers topped 4.0 WAR this past season and struck out 211 batters in 185 innings. For the Halos, trading him might be an example of selling high.

Potential fits: Cardinals, Red Sox, Cubs, Blue Jays, Padres

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 30%

Hunter Goodman, Rockies

Hunter Goodman COL • C • #15 BA 0.245 R 84 HR 41 RBI 88 SB 5 View Profile

As a 27-year-old All-Star catcher with three full seasons of team control remaining, Goodman would cost a lot in trade. Perhaps that's why the rebuilding Rockies will indeed deal him this winter. There's no doubt that playing his home games in Coors Field helps Goodman's cause, but this past season, he was actually much more productive on the road. Away from Coors, he hit 25 of his 41 home runs in 2026, and his road slugging percentage was .564 versus a .490 figure at a mile above sea level. That's power that will play anywhere.

Potential fits: Giants, White Sox, Yankees, Orioles

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 50%

Hunter Greene, Reds

Hunter Greene CIN • SP • #21 ERA 6.83 WHIP 1.37 IP 27.2 BB 9 K 33 View Profile

Greene has one of the biggest fastballs in the game and a top 10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting in his recent past. However, he's struggled to stay healthy and realize his potential on a sustained basis – the potential that made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017. He's signed through 2028 with a club option for 2029, and it may be time for a change of scenery. He's been the subject of trade speculation before.

Potential fits: Dodgers, Braves, Red Sox, Astros, Blue Jays

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 25%

Iván Herrera, Cardinals

Ivan Herrera STL • DH • #48 BA 0.241 R 98 HR 19 RBI 69 SB 8 View Profile

Herrera is not a particularly skilled defensive catcher outside of blocking pitches in the dirt, but he can get by behind the mask, at least on a part-time basis. He also has a plus bat, which will play at DH or perhaps first base and even left field. The Cardinals have an incoming glut of catchers, which means it may be time to move on from Herrera. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2029 season.

Potential fits: Yankees, White Sox, Orioles, Giants

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 30%

Otto Lopez, Marlins

Otto Lopez MIA • SS • #6 BA 0.305 R 94 HR 11 RBI 71 SB 34 View Profile

The Marlins seem likely to trade away one of their middle infielders this winter, either the shortstop Lopez or second baseman Xavier Edwards. For now, we'll focus on Lopez, who would likely fetch the higher return. The 28-year-old Lopez this past season topped 6.0 WAR, led the NL in hits, and swiped 34 bases, all while grading out as a valuable defender at the premium position of short. He's under team control through the 2029 season, which means he'll have immense trade value.

Potential fits: Braves, Phillies, Red Sox, Rays

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 20%

Zachary Neto, Angels

Zachary Neto LAA • SS • #9 BA 0.239 R 102 HR 27 RBI 77 SB 24 View Profile

The most underrated player in baseball? The 25-year-old Neto is very much in that discussion. Over the last three seasons, he's amassed a WAR of 15.6, which puts him in elite territory. Any team in need of excellence and stability on the left side of the infield should have interest. Neto isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2029 season, which adds to his already substantial trade value.

Potential fits: Braves, Red Sox, Tigers, Cardinals, Yankees

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 30%

Walk-year players

William Contreras, Brewers

William Contreras MIL • C • #24 BA 0.270 R 82 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 1 View Profile

No, this one isn't likely to happen, as Contreras has proved central to the Brewers' success in 2026 and for years prior. That said, the ever-resourceful Brewers do have a ready replacement on the roster in Bo Naylor. The 2026 World Series MVP is also in line for free agency after the 2027 season, which theoretically increases the chances that Milwaukee will explore his trade market. Speaking of which, such a skilled catcher with a potent bat and reputation as a leader will indeed have a healthy market.

Potential fits: Yankees, Rangers, Orioles

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 15%

Logan Gilbert, Mariners

Logan Gilbert SEA • SP • #36 ERA 3.73 WHIP 1.09 IP 186 BB 49 K 205 View Profile

For years now, it seems, we've been waiting for the Mariners to trade from their surfeit of starting pitching. They moved Luis Castillo at the deadline, but perhaps this time, they finally flip one of their big guns. Gilbert, 29, will be a pending free agent in 2027, which straightaway makes him a trade candidate for a Mariners club that's more averse to spending than they should be. He's an attractive one, too, as Gilbert has been a reliable source of innings over his career to date, and he also boasts a 3.58 FIP and a sparkling 5.14 K/BB ratio over the last four seasons.

Potential fits: Mets, Braves, Orioles, Cubs, White Sox

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 45%

Isaac Paredes, Astros

Isaac Paredes HOU • 3B • #15 BA 0.262 R 69 HR 25 RBI 94 SB 0 View Profile

Paredes, who turns 28 in February, is on a $13.35 million team option for 2027, and then he's eligible for free agency. That adds up to the real possibility of a trade out of Houston. While there are questions as to how Paredes' bat will play without the Crawford Boxes near at hand, there's no doubt he's overall a valuable performer. He's fresh off a 4.0-WAR season in 2026 and relatively young as notable trade targets go.

Potential fits: Phillies, Cardinals, Yankees

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 45%

Jeremy Peña, Astros

Jeremy Pena HOU • SS • #3 BA 0.277 R 82 HR 22 RBI 56 SB 12 View Profile

Peña, like Paredes, will be a pending free agent in 2027, and the increasingly incompetent Astros may look to trade him as they did Kyle Tucker back in the winter of 2024-25. Peña, 29, hasn't been especially durable over the last two seasons, but when on the field, he remains an excellent all-around performer. If he is indeed shopped, then he's the most appealing shortstop on the trade and free agent markets this offseason.

Potential fits: Braves, Red Sox, Phillies

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 35%

Joe Ryan, Twins

Joe Ryan MIN • SP • #41 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.16 IP 144.2 BB 31 K 159 View Profile

Ryan has been the subject of trade speculation for what feels like the last half-decade. Has the time finally come for those rumors to be realized? Now 30, Ryan will be a free agent after the 2027 season, and that of course means he could be on the move this winter. He has excellent stuff, and over the last three seasons Ryan boasts an ERA+ of 117 and a K/BB ratio of 5.38.

Potential fits: Cubs, Astros, Mets, Orioles, Red Sox, Blue Jays

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 35%

The NTC targets

Jacob deGrom, Rangers

Jacob deGrom TEX • SP • #48 ERA 4.2 WHIP 1.14 IP 162.2 BB 46 K 201 View Profile

Yes, deGrom is 38, but going into the final guaranteed year of his contract, he remains capable of being a solid rotation presence for a contender. deGrom reportedly used his full no-trade clause to block a trade to the Braves at the deadline, so it's far from certain whether he'd be willing to approve a deal out of Arlington. That said, such things are always negotiations, and a late-career run at the playoffs might prove tempting for him.

Potential fits: Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 25%

Francisco Lindor, Mets

Francisco Lindor NYM • SS • #12 BA 0.225 R 63 HR 21 RBI 49 SB 3 View Profile

The future Hall of Famer is coming off another solid season once you consider that a spring hamate injury likely sapped his production early on. That said, he soon turns 33, and he's still owed $160 million through 2031. That's in addition to his full no-trade clause. The Mets and Lindor, though, may be at a crossroads in their relationship, which makes it at least theoretically possible that a change of scenery is in the offing.

Potential fits: Braves, Mariners, Phillies

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 15%

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte ARI • 2B • #4 BA 0.249 R 78 HR 22 RBI 76 SB 4 View Profile

Marte already had a partial no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through 2030 (with a 2031 player option), and now he's earned a full no-trade clause through 10-and-5 rights. That said, after multiple somewhat bizarre AWOL incidents with the D-backs, Marte and the club may be looking for a fresh start. While Marte's offensive outputs dipped last season, his age-32 campaign, he still profiles as at least an above-average player for the near- to mid-term. And he may be more than that if he gets back to something like his pre-2026 peak.

Potential fits: Angels, Padres, Tigers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 30%

Corey Seager, Rangers

Corey Seager TEX • SS • #5 BA 0.227 R 57 HR 20 RBI 51 SB 2 View Profile

Now 32, Seager will always have health and durability concerns, but he remains a plus defensive shortstop who produces well at the plate by positional standards. With the Rangers perhaps looking to shed payroll, they could seek to move Seager, who's owed another $155 million through the 2031 season. As with the Mets and Lindor, that may mean kicking in cash to make a trade happen, but Seager would help the cause for any contender in need of help at the shortstop position.

Potential fits: Braves, Mariners, Phillies

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 20%

The longshots

Elly De La Cruz, Reds

Elly De La Cruz CIN • SS • #44 BA 0.283 R 99 HR 30 RBI 79 SB 30 View Profile

Will the increasingly listless Reds pivot toward a longer-term rebuild? If they do, then their electric 24-year-old shortstop could be dangled. De La Cruz is coming off his best season to date, and there's the feeling that he still has offensive upside in the tank. He's under team control through the 2029 season. Those three full years of control plus De La Cruz's MVP upside mean we'd be talking about a true blockbuster of a trade. No, it's not particularly likely to happen, but it's an intriguing possibility.

Potential fits: Yankees, Braves, Dodgers

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 15%

Paul Skenes, Pirates

Paul Skenes PIT • SP • #30 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.12 IP 174.1 BB 49 K 200 View Profile

This is becoming something of an annual exercise in speculation and wish-casting (wish-casting by non-Pirates fans, anyway). Skenes took a step back last season in terms of run prevention and underlying indicators, and he also lost a bit off his fastball. Still, he was overall a high-value pitcher who still projects as an ace, and he's not far removed from those legendary rookie and sophomore seasons. Like De La Cruz above, Skenes has three more full seasons before free agency, which makes his trade value pretty well stratospheric. The Pirates aren't likely at all to move him, particularly ahead of a new CBA that may benefit teams of their sort, but the Skenes trade conjecture isn't going anywhere.

Potential fits: Pretty much any team

Chances he'll be traded (wild guess): 5%