Top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes 4 for 5 in first spring game

Hands down, my favorite part of spring training is getting to see prospects you don't get to see during the regular season. These talented young kids only get a few at-bats or throw a few innings early in camp before going to the bush leagues for the rest of the summer. It's a blast.

On Thursday, top Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his Grapefruit League debut, and he didn't disappoint. The Hall of Famer's son went 4 for 5 on the afternoon.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. had four hits in his Grapefruit League debut. All singles, all to CF or the other way. Showed great instincts on the bases. Bo Bichette went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI singles, scored a run and stole a base. A lovely day at the ballpark. #Bluejays #Jays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) March 8, 2018

Thursday's game was not televised, sadly, but we do have some video of one of Guerrero's hits thanks to the intrepid reporters on the scene:

Best I can do #BlueJays fans. Vlad Guerrero Jr. first AB — base hit.

Thanks to @benwag247 for the play by play. pic.twitter.com/U2Y6RZEWbs — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 8, 2018

Vlad Jr. will turn 19 next week and MLB.com currently ranks him as the third best prospect in baseball. Guerrero authored a .323/.425/.485 batting line with 13 home runs and more walks (76) than strikeouts (62) in 119 Single-A games last season. Here is a snippet of MLB.com's free scouting report:

Much like his father, Vlad Jr. has an elite ability to barrel the ball from the right side of the plate and generates effortless plus raw power to all fields with his combination of bat speed, physical strength and hand-eye coordination ... As a future plus hitter with at least 30-homer potential, Guerrero boasts the offensive profile of a perennial All-Star and possible MVP candidate in his prime.

There's a chance Guerrero will outgrow third base and have to move to first, but that won't matter, his bat will be good enough to play anywhere. Expecting Vlad Jr. to be Vlad Sr. would be unfair. You can't slap a Hall of Fame comparison on any teenager. In this case though, Guerrero has a chance to be a true impact player, one of his generation's best like his father.