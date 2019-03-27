Top Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. will be on San Diego's Opening Day roster

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be on the San Diego Padres' Opening Day roster, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Tatis, 20, is the Padres top prospect and baseball's No. 2 overall prospect.

Source: Fernando Tatis Jr. will be on the Padres’ Opening Day roster. If any GM was going to do something like this, A.J. Preller seemed like the one. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) March 27, 2019

San Diego decided to call up Tatis because the organization believes he will make the team better, reports Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Up until this point, the Padres had been delaying their roster decision on the star prospect. Tatis impressed this spring, slashing .241/.317/.444 in 54 spring training at-bats. Last season, he hit .286 with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases at the Double-A level.

"I feel like I'm ready," Tatis told MLB.com on Monday. "I feel like I'm ready to go. I don't know. We'll see what it's going to be. I'm not saying everything is going to be 100 percent perfect right away. In this game, you learn every day and you just make adjustments."

The Padres could have followed in other teams' footsteps and used the service-time rule to their advantage. If San Diego held Tatis in the minors long enough for him to be unable to accrue a year of service in the majors, it would have delayed his free agency for an extra year down the road.

Now with the decision to promote Tatis, the Padres are heading toward Opening Day with a huge amount of young talent on their roster. Tatis will most likely start at shortstop alongside new third baseman Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year, $300 million contract in February.