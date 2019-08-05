Topps accidentally put 'Justin' on Shane Bieber's baseball card; Twitter fun ensued

Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the All-Star Game MVP and threw a complete-game gem on Sunday. Still, he's definitely not the most famous Bieber, as we've all heard of Justin Bieber, the singer, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers. The baseball-playing Bieber recently got his own baseball card, but noticed an issue ...

At least it was only in the fine print and they got the name right on the biggest part, I guess? Topps came back with the following:

Is it too late to say sorry? — Topps @ NSCC Booth No. 676 (@Topps) August 3, 2019

Had to Google (sorry, I don't listen to Bieber), but apparently those are song lyrics from Justin Bieber and that's an outstanding social media reply. The other Bieber weighed in as well.

I feel like we have a special connection https://t.co/fv80Lf8ABu — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 5, 2019

After Shane's gem on Sunday, he's now 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 182 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings. He also has three complete games and two shutouts. At this point, he has a real shot to win the AL Cy Young, though there's obviously some stiff competition from the likes of Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton and more.