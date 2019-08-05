Topps accidentally put 'Justin' on Shane Bieber's baseball card; Twitter fun ensued
It's probably not the last time someone will call Shane Justin
Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the All-Star Game MVP and threw a complete-game gem on Sunday. Still, he's definitely not the most famous Bieber, as we've all heard of Justin Bieber, the singer, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers. The baseball-playing Bieber recently got his own baseball card, but noticed an issue ...
At least it was only in the fine print and they got the name right on the biggest part, I guess? Topps came back with the following:
Had to Google (sorry, I don't listen to Bieber), but apparently those are song lyrics from Justin Bieber and that's an outstanding social media reply. The other Bieber weighed in as well.
After Shane's gem on Sunday, he's now 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 182 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings. He also has three complete games and two shutouts. At this point, he has a real shot to win the AL Cy Young, though there's obviously some stiff competition from the likes of Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton and more.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Cubs finish sweep of Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, Sunday picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Yankees game 10,000 ti...
-
Week in MLB: Red Sox season turns again
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
From dud to stud: How Sanchez did it
Like other recent Astros reclamation projects, Sanchez made key changes to his approach
-
Phillies send struggling Franco to AAA
Franco, almost 27, has been disappointing since a hot April
-
Willson Contreras (hamstring) hits IL
Contreras will miss some time due to a strained hamstring