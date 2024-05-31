The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled their first-ever Nike City Connect uniform on Thursday, becoming the ninth MLB team to do so. They are set to debut the new look on May 31, when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates, and will be wearing it a total of 15 times this season.

"When the sun goes down, the city comes alive and is illuminated by a myriad of lights, from bustling bars, to lively restaurants and towering skyscrapers," reads the official description. "The Blue Jays City Connect uniform enters night mode, with a vibrant, dynamic blue and pop of Canadiana red that moves with rhythmic energy and illuminates the Toronto skyline as it reflects on the pitch blue of Lake Ontario."

Canadian actor Simu Liu narrated a video, where he explained the city of Toronto in the Blue Jays' official social media post.

The organization chose to make the uniform head-to-toe "pitch blue," which is a blue so deep that it looks almost black. This was their way to use the team's main color palette while embracing Toronto's "Night Mode." The city skyline, featuring CN Tower and Rogers Centre, is in the center of the jersey. It is outlined in a lighter blue it refers to as "hyper royal." Toronto is written across the chest in the color "speed red."

The bottom left corner of the jersey features a "T" with red and blue lines that resemble the pillars of City Hall. There is a red maple leaf at the center of the "T" to represent Canada as a whole. That same design is featured on the cap.

A few Blue Jays modeled the new uniforms giving fans a message: "Toronto, this is for you."

"Every detail of the uniform, from the sharp lines to the bold colours, is a tribute to Toronto's nightlife, capturing its spirit of adventure, its passion for sports and its unwavering love for the city's unique culture," reads the description. "At the centre of the skyline are the CN Tower and Rogers Centre that are beacons in the night sky calling us home."

The Blue Jays are celebrating the new uniform by having two giveaways as part of their City Connect week. They will have a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bobblehead night on June 3, and give away backpacks on June 5.