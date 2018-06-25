Tracking MLB's most well-rounded hitters: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freeman lead way

A fun exercise I've been running through each year here at CBS Sports has been to look through the rate stat leaderboard and find the most well-rounded hitters. That is, those who slash .300/.400/.500. Long-time readers know I hate empty batting averages (players who don't walk or hit for power). A great and well-rounded hitter can hit for average, take enough walks to get on base more than 40 percent of the time and hit for enough power to see that slugging above .500.

Now, this measure is a bit arbitrary since we're only choosing the round number. After all, the league average slash line is .245/.317/.407. Someone topping .300/.400/.500 is truly elite in all three categories. Here's who is doing it so far in 2018, among qualified hitters, sorted by the highest OPS:

That's it. Truly the best of the best can slash like this. Some others are close.

Jose Ramirez is four batting average points away.

J.D. Martinez is seven on-base percentage points away.

Eugenio Suarez falls nine OBP points away.

Brandon Nimmo is 17 batting average points shy.

Brandon Belt is only seven OBP points short.

Jose Altuve falls eight slugging points shy.

Nick Markakis is eight OBP points and 10 slugging points away.

Here are the hitters who pulled off the ol' .300/.400/.500 last season:

Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, Justin Turner, Anthony Rendon and Tommy Pham.

In 2016:

David Ortiz, Mike Trout, Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman.

And in 2015:

Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera.

As noted, only the truly elite all-around batsmiths can achieve such a feat. Everyone who is doing as much right now should be an All-Star and on the short list for league MVP to this point.