Tracking MLB's most well-rounded hitters: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freeman lead way
Who have the most well-rounded hitters of been so far? We're tracking baseball's .300/.400/.500 hitters
A fun exercise I've been running through each year here at CBS Sports has been to look through the rate stat leaderboard and find the most well-rounded hitters. That is, those who slash .300/.400/.500. Long-time readers know I hate empty batting averages (players who don't walk or hit for power). A great and well-rounded hitter can hit for average, take enough walks to get on base more than 40 percent of the time and hit for enough power to see that slugging above .500.
Now, this measure is a bit arbitrary since we're only choosing the round number. After all, the league average slash line is .245/.317/.407. Someone topping .300/.400/.500 is truly elite in all three categories. Here's who is doing it so far in 2018, among qualified hitters, sorted by the highest OPS:
- Mike Trout, Angels; .325/.461/.661
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox; .338/.421/.680
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies; .318/.403/.595
- Freddie Freeman, Braves; .327/.415/.565
That's it. Truly the best of the best can slash like this. Some others are close.
- Jose Ramirez is four batting average points away.
- J.D. Martinez is seven on-base percentage points away.
- Eugenio Suarez falls nine OBP points away.
- Brandon Nimmo is 17 batting average points shy.
- Brandon Belt is only seven OBP points short.
- Jose Altuve falls eight slugging points shy.
- Nick Markakis is eight OBP points and 10 slugging points away.
Here are the hitters who pulled off the ol' .300/.400/.500 last season:
Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, Justin Turner, Anthony Rendon and Tommy Pham.
In 2016:
David Ortiz, Mike Trout, Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman.
And in 2015:
Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera.
As noted, only the truly elite all-around batsmiths can achieve such a feat. Everyone who is doing as much right now should be an All-Star and on the short list for league MVP to this point.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Oregon State-Arkansas in the CWS
Arkansas took down the defending champion Gators to advance, while Oregon State upset Mississippi...
-
Cubs bullpen woes not serious
Injuries, outlier performances and weird circumstances conspired against the Cubs
-
MLB Monday: NLCS rematch, Part II
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
MLB DFS, June 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Padres take double-decker bus to stadium
The Padres got the tourist treatment in San Francisco
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 25
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday