The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to terms with second baseman Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in this past week's Major League Baseball draft, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. Callis reports that Bazzana will receive an $8.95 million signing bonus -- that is, for those wondering, well below the $10.57 million slot value associated with the top pick.

Earlier Friday, the Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to a deal with right-hander Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in the draft, worth $9.25 million. Burns' deal, once finalized, will establish the record for the highest signing bonus in draft history.

Here's a look at the all-time top 10, updated with Bazzana's pact:

Coming into the draft, CBS Sports ranked Bazzana as the No. 2 prospect in the class. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Coming into the spring, other front offices believed the Guardians were enamored with Bazzana to an extent that's seldom heard at that phase of the draft cycle. Assuming there was truth to that perception, Bazzana provided the Guardians no reason to alter their stance. He had a phenomenal year, batting .416/.475/.937 with 28 home runs and 16 stolen bases and 40 more walks than strikeouts. Bazzana has above-average strength and speed (though a substandard arm limits him to second base), an excellent command of the strike zone, and as good of a feel for barreling balls as any player in this class. His makeup gets fawned over at every turn, even if he's often docked for being maxed-out physically. (One has to wonder what's more important for a player's long-term success: physical projection, or the metaphysical capacities for growth?) In recent weeks, the industry is again buzzing that Bazzana is the favorite to go No. 1. Of course, the Tao Te Ching states: "Those who know do not talk, and talkers do not know." These decisions do often come down to the final hours, when bluffs go out the window and it's time to do business. Should Bazzana be the pick, he would become the first second baseman to go No. 1.

It's worth noting that Charlie Condon, the No. 3 pick in the class, remains unsigned. He was expected to receive a higher bonus than Bazzana entering the draft. Should that forecast prove correct, he could become just the fourth draftee ever to clear a $9 million bonus.