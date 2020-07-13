Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Who should buy the Mets? ( 1:28 )

Celebrity power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have not given up on their bid to purchase the New York Mets from the Wilpon family. After the pair reportedly teamed up with billionaire Mike Repole in an ownership group, they've now added a group of investors that includes some other big names. Per ESPN, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, 2020 Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, ex-NFL star DeMarco Murray, former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee are all joining the J-Rod bid.

"We couldn't be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group," Lopez and Rodriguez told ESPN on Monday.

The Wilpons have been looking to sell the Mets for months now, but a deal hasn't been reached despite some interest. The Wilpons originally had an agreement in place to sell the team to hedge fund investor and billionaire Steve Cohen while remaining in control of the club for another five years, but that deal fell apart.

Recently, it was reported that Cohen delivered the Wilpons an offer for $2 billion, and was willing to offer an additional $2 billion to also acquire SportsNet New York (SNY). The Wilpons have reportedly been reluctant to give up SNY. However, it now appears the television network would now be included in a potential sale, indicating the Wilpons are more serious about a deal.

The group headed by Lopez and Rodriguez reportedly submitted an initial bid of $1.7 billion. The former Yankees slugger and Bronx-born pop star have reportedly put $300 million of their own money toward the bid.

The Wilpons will review all of the bids, and work with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to determine the next steps in the process. Whoever does end up taking home the Queens-based franchise will need to their purchase to be approved by 75 percent of MLB owners.