Trea Turner heard boos from the Phillies crowd after his struggles during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. One of those boos came from his own mother.

"She told me today she was booing me. She texted me and said good game except for that fourth at-bat," Turner told reporters after the game.

Turner chased two balls in the dirt and struck out in that seventh inning. However, the shortstop redeemed himself in the ninth by registering a two-run homer that helped his team tie the game.

Eventually, the Phillies came out victorious with a 6-5 result, which helped them avoid being swept in a three-game series against the Diamondbacks. Earlier this month, Turner said he had to be honest with himself about his time with the Phillies so far and bluntly said "I've sucked."

While he wasn't happy with his performance on Wednesday's seventh inning, Turner -- who agreed to an 11-year, $300-million contract with the Phillies in the offseason -- said he has learned to not dwell on his mistakes.

"It was horrible, so there's no point of thinking about it ever again," he told the media. "I'm gonna be bad, I'm gonna be good. But like I said a few days ago, moving forward it doesn't matter what you did yesterday. Tomorrow is a new day. You've got more at-bats coming … more ground balls coming, so get ready and try to move in the right direction."

No player wants to get booed by their own fans, but Turner said his mom, Donna, has taught him life won't always be easy.

"My mom prepared me for anything in this game and this world. She was tough on me from an early age and not much fazes me," Turner said.