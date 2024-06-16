The Philadelphia Phillies activated shortstop Trea Turner ahead of Monday's game against the San Diego Padres, the team announced. Turner, 30, has not appeared for the Phillies since May 3 after suffering a significant hamstring strain. At the time, he was expected to miss at least six weeks. That timeline proved to be on the money, as last Friday represented the six-week mark.

It's notable that Turner has not engaged in a rehab assignment. Rather, he'll return to the Phillies lineup with no game action since the injury occurred. (Players who miss that much time generally play at least a few minor-league games in an effort to regain their timing.)

Prior to suffering the injury, Turner was off to a tremendous start to the season. He had batted .343/.392/.460 (144 OPS+) with two home runs and 10 stolen bases (on 11 tries) in 33 games. His contributions were estimated to be worth 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference's calculations.

During Turner's absence, the Phillies leaned on veteran utility player Edmundo Sosa. Sosa subsequently did his best Turner impression, slashing .280/.343/.512 (142 OPS+) this season with five home runs and two stolen bases.

Center fielder Johan Rojas was optioned to Triple-A to clear a roster for Turner. Rojas, a gifted defender, is hitting .235/.271/.295 in 58 games. Philadelphia will presumably platoon Brandon Marsh and Cristian Pache in center field, and David Dahl and Whit Merrifield in left, though Sosa could see outfield time as well.

The Phillies had a 22-11 record the last time Turner suited up for the big-league team. They went 25-13 during Turner's absence. The Phillies have the best record in the National League, though they have lost five of their last seven games. Catcher JT Realmuto hit the injured list last week and had to undergo knee surgery that will likely sideline him for a month or more.