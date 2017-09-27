Trevor Bauer lost his infamous drone and wants whoever took it to bring it back

Trevor Bauer's infamous drone is back in the news.

During Monday's off-day, the Indians right-hander lost one of his two drones while flying it around a park in suburban Cleveland. The drone crashed, he was unable to find it, and he's asking whoever took it to give it back.

Here are some more details on Bauer's lost drone, via the Associated Press:

The Cleveland pitcher, who also is an enthusiast of flying the unmanned, remote-controlled devices, lost the drone on Monday in a suburban park where he was zipping it around trees and other obstacles with a camera attached. "I was flying at the park, and about a minute in, I bumped the ground and the GoPro came loose, but I didn't realize it because the drone stayed in the air," he said Tuesday. "I kept flying, and at the end of flight about a minute later, at a completely different part of the park, the drone crashed. It just landed basically." ... "If I don't get it back, I'll have to make a third one," Bauer said with a smile. "And no Cleveland fan wants me to be building a drone right now."

Last postseason Bauer needed stitches after cutting open his right pinky finger repairing his drone. He started Game 3 of the ALCS, but was forced to exit the game in the first inning after the finger started bleeding. Bauer was able to recover in time to start Games 2 and 5 of the World Series. He also came out of the bullpen in Game 7.

So, if you're in the Cleveland area and you found a drone in the park, please return it to Trevor Bauer. His postseason starts could depend on it.