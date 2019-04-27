Trevor Bauer taunts Alex Bregman on Twitter with bobblehead giveaway following win over Astros
Bauer threw eight innings of one-run ball against Bregman and the Astros on Thursday night
On Friday, Indians righty Trevor Bauer continued what has become a modern day baseball feud with Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The two sides have traded barbs on social media ever since Bauer not-so-subtly accused the Astros of doctoring baseballs to improve spin rates.
Bauer and the Indians got the best of Bregman and Astros on Thursday (CLE 2, HOU 1), and Bauer was a major contributor in Cleveland's win. He allowed only one run in eight innings. Bauer did walk six and only strike out three, which is unusual for him, but, at the end of the day, a win is a win is a win.
Bauer was not satisfied with just the win, however. On Friday he took to Twitter to taunt Bregman after shutting him and the Astros down one day earlier. Check it out:
"Hey, little buddy, did I dominate you yesterday?" Bauer said before the camera showed Friday night's Bregman bobblehead giveaway seemingly nodding in agreement. For the record, Bregman went 0 for 3 with a walk against Bauer on Thursday and is 4 for 16 (.250) against him lifetime.
Bregman was of course asked about Bauer's Twitter taunts prior to Saturday's game, which he largely dismissed. Here's what he told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle:
"He calls that dominating, I'm very happy for him," Bregman said. "We'll see him again. I'm proud of him."
"I'm just, I'm really proud of him and proud that he dominated."
Bregman and the Astros got the last laugh Saturday. Tony Kemp swatted a tenth inning walk-off home run in the win (HOU 4, CLE 3). No follow-up from Bregman on Twitter ... yet.
