The Baltimore Orioles have acquired former All-Star left-handed starter Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins, the teams announced Tuesday. The Marlins will receive infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers in return.

Rogers, 26, has compiled a 4.53 ERA (96 ERA+) and a 1.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 starts this season. He has performed much better as of late, however, notching a 3.17 ERA and 19 more strikeouts than walks over his last 48 innings pitched. Along the way, Rogers emerged as an obvious downmarket alternative for teams who were unwilling (or perhaps even unable) to meet the demands for some of the market's top arms.

As an added bonus, Rogers is under team control through the 2026 season. That makes him less of a rental and more of a potential multi-year solution for an Orioles team trying to compete for more than just this season. Rogers' arsenal consists of four pitches: a low-90s four-seamer and sinker, a mid-80s changeup, and a low-80s slider. The slider, though his least used pitch, serves as his best bat-missing offering.

Rogers is the second starting pitcher the Orioles have added this week. They recently sent three players to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Zach Eflin. Together, Eflin and Rogers will join a rotation that already includes Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, and either Dean Kremer or Albert Suárez.

The Marlins have continued their summer sell-off that began with the Luis Arraez trade in May under new head baseball operations executive Peter Bendix. In recent days, the Marlins have traded Jazz Chisholm Jr. and AJ Puk. Closer Tanner Scott seems certain to move between now and the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, too. In Norby and Stowers, they've netted two big-league-ready positional prospects who lacked a pathway onto the Orioles' depth chart.

Norby, 24, made his big-league debut earlier this season. He's spent most of the year in Triple-A, hitting .297/.389/.519 with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases across 80 games. Norby has faced questions about his defensive ability dating back to his amateur days. There's some reason for uncertainty about his bat, too: he's struck out in nearly 28% of his trips to the plate this season at Triple-A, which may limit his ability to hit for a high average in the majors.

Stowers, 26, has posted an 83 OPS+ in 67 big-league games over the last three seasons. He's batted .240/.322/.555 with 18 home runs in Triple-A. He too has some hit tool-related questions stemming from a 32% K rate in the majors. Still, Stowers clearly has some pop. Both players here have accomplished more than enough in Triple-A to deserve a prolonged big-league look to prove whether they can sink or swim