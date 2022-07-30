The struggling Boston Red Sox received bad news about injured second baseman Trevor Story on Saturday. A specialist found a small hairline fracture near Story's right wrist and he will be shut down from swinging for 10-14 days, manager Alex Cora told reporters, including MassLive.com. He suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch on July 12.

Here's the injury. Story was hit by the pitch, but because he went around, it was ruled a swing and he was not awarded first base.

A 10-14 day shutdown period means Story will likely need a minor league rehab assignment once he's cleared to play, meaning his absence figures to run a week or two beyond the shutdown period. There's a chance Story will miss most of August.

The Red Sox have lost 20 of their last 28 games and have been outscored by 82 runs in the 28 games. That has dropped them into last place in the AL East, though Boston comes into Saturday only 3 1/2 games behind the third and final wild-card spot. They could add at Tuesday's trade deadline and push for a postseason spot, but there are rumblings the Red Sox will instead sell.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Signed to a six-year deal worth $140 million in spring training, Story is hitting .221/.289/.423 with 15 home runs in his first season with the Red Sox. He moved over to second base from shortstop and rates as a top-of-the-line defender at his new position.