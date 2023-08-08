Fresh off a walk-off grand slam, the Red Sox are looking to continue the good vibes. Boston has activated All-Star shortstop Trevor Story from the injured list and will bat him third in the lineup. This will mark Story's 2023 MLB debut, as he returns from a serious elbow injury.

In a corresponding move, infielder Yu Chang was designated for assignment.

It was back in January when the Red Sox announced that Story had undergone an "internal bracing procedure" in his ulnar collateral ligament. If the "UCL" sounds familiar, that's the ligament that is torn before players have Tommy John surgery. It's most serious in pitchers, but a middle infielder undergoing a procedure -- even if not full-on TJ -- on that ligament was still pretty significant. It was a big enough deal that, at the time, the Red Sox said they weren't counting on Story coming back during the 2023 season.

Story worked his way back, though, and played three games for Double-A Portland and 10 for Triple-A Worcester, hitting .300/.417/.700 with four doubles, four homers, nine RBI and eight runs in his 48 plate appearances. We can consider that his de facto spring training.

Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox prior to last season. He suffered through an injury-riddled first season, hitting .238/.303/.434 (100 OPS+) with 22 doubles, 16 homers, 66 RBI, 53 runs, 13 steals and 2.5 WAR in his 94 games. He played second base full-time after having been a two-time All-Star shortstop with the Rockies. There were big concerns with his arm strength from short, hence the move, and he spent time on the IL in 2021 due to elbow inflammation. In his 13 rehab games this year, he played nine at shortstop and four at DH.

Further, the Red Sox had All-Star Xander Bogaerts at shortstop last season and now he's gone, having signed with the Padres in free agency. The Red Sox haven't firmed up shortstop all year. Enrique Hernández has played there most (54 starts), but he's been traded to the Dodgers.

Basically, the coast is clear for Story to play everyday at shortstop now for the Red Sox.

Boston enters play Tuesday at 58-54, five games back of the third and final AL wild-card spot.