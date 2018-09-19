Trevor Story injury update: Rockies manager says slugger has no structural UCL damage and should return soon
Bud Black addressed the media on Tuesday following a report that Story could have UCL damage in his elbow
Update: It appears Story is just dealing with elbow inflammation, rather than something more serious -- and that he could return in the coming days:
Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was forced to exit Monday night's eventual loss to the Dodgers because of elbow soreness. The team scheduled him for further examination on Tuesday, and on that front the early returns are troubling:
Anytime there's UCL damage, the worst-case scenario is Tommy John surgery. However, at this juncture we don't know the extent of the potential damage, and it might wind up being something he can play through, even at the arm-dependent position of shortstop. Or this could be something that knocks out Story when the Rockies most need him.
And they definitely need him. Story this season has batted .288/.343/.550 (122 OPS+) with 78 extra-base hits and more than 300 total bases in 149 games. Even after you account for Coors Field, that's strong production, especially for a plus-fielding shortstop who's also stolen 26 bases. If Story is sidelined, then it seems likely that Pat Valaika would slide in at short. Needless to say, that would be a huge drop-off.
At this writing, the Rockies trail the Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West and have two games left in their current head-to-head series. The Rockies are also a half-game behind the Cardinals for the second NL wild-card spot, so this would certainly be an ill-timed injury.
