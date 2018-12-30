Trevor Williams fools waiter into thinking he's Bryce Harper and will sign with the Yankees

Here, placed in tantalizing adjacency to one another, are photos of generational free agent Bryce Harper and Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams ...

USATSI

And now for the big reveal: That's Williams on the left and Harper on the right. I'm sure you'll agree that these gentlemen shared beardedness and possibly a vaguely similar extraction. Thus, they are the same man.

As it turns out, one member of America's service industry brandished his assumptions like a mighty broadsword and so very understandably took Mr. Williams to be Mr. Harper. The buccaneering Mr. Williams decided not to disabuse his server of those assumptions ...

Our waiter tonight thought I was Bryce Harper so of course I played along and told him I was signing with the Yankees. He was very happy because he was from the Bronx. — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) December 28, 2018

And for purposes of oral tradition ...

When someone with the power to give you free food asks you if you're Bryce Harper, you say YES.#Pirates SP Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) tells the story of being mistaken for the wrong bearded Major League Baseball player last night: pic.twitter.com/ubvopGkCYX — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 28, 2018

Money-quote:

"The waiter came up to me and offered me the menu and said, you know, 'Bryce Harper's in the house. We gotta offer you our finest food.' I didn't know if he was serious or not. I've been mistaken for Bryce Harper a lot. Not like full mistaken, but the profiles of our faces, I guess, look similar. I don't know, I think I look a lot like myself and not somebody else. … "He's gorgeous, so if I'm going to look like that guy, it's gotta be good."

Bullet-points, for today's harried executive:

A waiter in San Diego thought Trevor Williams was Bryce Harper.

Williams, going along for the ride, said he was in town to meet with the Padres.

The waiter implored Williams/Harper/(Willper?) to sign with the Yankees.

Willper assured him he would do just that.

Bryce Harper is gorgeous.

By all accounts, the Yankees and Harper aren't a great fit, but Trevor Williams has already reminded us that reality is meaningless. Thus, ergo, and therefore: Bryce Harper is going to be a Padre.