The trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay, who was indicted in connection to the 2019 death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, began Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas. (Skaggs was deemed to have choked to death on his own vomit after consuming alcohol and opioids allegedly provided to him by Kay in a Southlake, Texas hotel.)

Last week, it was reported that seven former Angels players were on the witness list: Garrett Richards, C.J. Cron, Andrew Heaney, Blake Parker, Mike Morin, Cam Bedrosian and Matt Harvey. Heaney began to testify on Tuesday, and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Harvey's name, meanwhile, surfaced during opening statements. The defense claimed that Kay witnessed Skaggs snorting a "pink powder," the night he died, stating it was Percocet provided by Harvey, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum. The prosecution, which did not name Harvey, said an unnamed player will testify that he provided Percocet to Skaggs, but not during the trip in which Skaggs died, per ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Quinn added that a medical examiner found no traces of Percocet in Skaggs' system, and that prosecutors claimed Kay was providing opioids to several players, including Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1, 2019, before a scheduled game against the Rangers. He was 27 years old. Following the death, an autopsy was performed and the toxicology report showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. The cause of death was listed as "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," which is tantamount to saying he choked on his own vomit due to intoxication.

In the ensuing investigation, evidence came to light that Kay had allegedly been supplying opioids like those in Skaggs' system to players. The indictment formally charges Kay in Skaggs' death, as noted in this snippet:

On or about June 30, 2019 … Eric Prescott Kay, the defendant, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the use of said substance resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of [Skaggs].

Kay has also been charged with the possession and distribution of controlled substances. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Angels' organization has maintained that no one in any position of authority knew about Skaggs' drug use or anything else relating specifically to the situation.