Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where Orioles rumor season is underway

Who’s ready for offseason trade rumors? The Zach Britton rumor mill is officially spinning! Also in today’s links, praise and caution on Trey Mancini, Givens’s future, and more.

Hello, friends.

There are now 134 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2018. Two more days remain for the nine qualifying offer free agents to decide whether or not they will accept offers from their former teams. Reportedly, all nine will decline the offer this year. The Orioles would lose their third-highest pick to sign one of those players.

Later on today, the winners of the BBWAA Manager of the Year awards will be announced. Safe to say that Buck Showalter will not be factoring into that contest this season. As to who will win, who cares? If it has nothing to do with the Orioles, it doesn't get on my radar. Cy Young - also Orioles-less - and MVP await later in the week.

Today is something like the unofficial kickoff of hot stove season for the Orioles as there is at least one O's-connected rumor that's floated out there. More on that when we get to the links momentarily. It's Zach Britton day!

Around the blogO'sphere

Dodgers and Cubs interested in Orioles closer Britton (FanRag Sports)

Don’t panic yet, because the closest we get is “The Orioles are said to be willing to at least listen on Britton” - which isn’t exactly a glaring sign he’ll be traded. But it’s something.

Britton figures to stay in bullpen in 2018 (School of Roch)

I have a lot of sympathy from personal experience for “It’s the offseason and I have absolutely no idea what to write about,” which is a genre that this article definitely slides right into.

Will Mychal Givens' role become more prominent in the future? (Steve Melewski)

If something did happen with Britton - or even just if he leaves as a free agent in a year - Mychal Givens sure seems to be headed for a later inning than he’s been getting.

Though he didn't win Rookie of the Year, Mancini's season was important for Orioles (Baltimore Sun)

There’s never a bad time to say good things about Trey Mancini.

Will Trey Mancini deliver bigger things in 2018? (ESPN)

Jeff Sullivan, writing for ESPN, does not believe Mancini will be able to duplicate his success next season. I hope that he will be proven wrong.

**

And that's the way it is in Birdland on November 14 - or at least, unless something happens later. Hey, you never know. Have a safe Tuesday.