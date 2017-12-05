Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles will find a starter, someday

The winter meetings approach and it’s time for the Orioles to get serious about the rotation. In today’s links, the problem with payroll hell, a new Wright chance, more.

Hello, friends.

There are now 112 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2018. There's also now 20 days until Christmas, but there are only nine more days to go until Dan Duquette's Christmas - the Rule 5 Draft. Let's hope there's some Orioles excitement between now and that draft.

If you want, you can also start the countdown to FanFest, which was announced yesterday for January 27, 2018. That is a Saturday, as is customary. On Twitter yesterday, I posed the question of whether the Orioles will do anything exciting between now and FanFest.

You can define exciting however you like. If that's a Manny Machado contract extension or bust, well, you're a tough crowd, but I understand. If you'd call it exciting if the Orioles signed Lance Lynn, then that counts for you.

There aren't a lot of optimists out there, at least in the Twitterverse. As of this writing, 87% of 244 voters put "no" as the answer to the question. That's a bleak outlook for 2018, because if the O's aren't going to make a big move by late January, they probably aren't going to make a big move... and they probably aren't going to compete next year without multiple big moves.

What do you think?

On that cheerful note, the links.

Around the blogO'sphere

The debate between patient rebuild and aggressive reload (School of Roch)

In which Roch Kubatko mentions, not for the first time, a potential Hunter Harvey arrival “perhaps later this summer” - which still sounds insane to me.

Is this the right time for giving Mike Wright another opportunity as a starter? (Baltimore Sun)

Here’s a scary sentence: “If the season started today, right-hander Mike Wright would likely have a spot in the Orioles starting rotation.”

Prospect profile: Steve Wilkerson elevates his game with a solid year (Steve Melewski)

Definitely my favorite prospect who wasn’t added to the 40-man roster. Hopefully nobody snags him in the Rule 5 draft.

How a Phillies fan transformed 1046 Orioles names into Camden Yards art (Baltimore Sun)

You might have seen the name art floating around the O’s corner of the Internet since Friday. Here’s how it all came together.

Should acquiring a right fielder be a priority, or is it pitching only? (Baltimore Baseball)

FIX THE ROTATION.

Digging down through baseball's circles of payroll hell (ESPN)

Noted Orioles fan Dan Szymborski places the O’s in the fifth circle of payroll hell because he knows they need to spend to fix the rotation but doesn’t think Peter Angelos will be willing to kick in the money to do it. He might be right.

There's another starting pitcher coming over from Japan (Fangraphs)

Much less heralded than Shohei Ohtani is Miles Mikolas, who’s coming back to the US after three successful seasons in Japan. Would he be good? I don’t know, but he almost shares a name with an incarnation of Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and that would be cool.

Birthdays and anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles with birthdays today. They are: 1995 three-gamer Gene Harris, 1983-86 pitcher Bill Swaggerty, 1978-84 platoon stalwart Gary Roenicke, and 1961-62 three-gamer John Papa.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Your birthday buddies for today include: President Martin Van Buren (1782), World War I-era British admiral John Jellicoe (1859), Walt Disney Company co-founder Walt Disney (1901), musician Little Richard (1932), and actress Amy Acker (1976).

On this day in history...

In 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to set foot on the island of Hispaniola, what is now Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

In 1757, in the Third Silesian War, which was itself part of the Seven Years' War, Frederick the Great of Prussia decisively defeated an Austrian force in the Battle of Leuthen despite being outnumbered 2-1.

In 1848, President Polk delivered a message to Congress in which he confirmed the existence of large deposits of gold in California.

In 1933, upon being ratified by state conventions in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah, the Twenty-first amendment to the US Constitution, which repealed the Eighteenth amendment - prohibition - took effect. Maryland was the 28th state to ratify back in mid-October.

In 1964, following action in the Battle of Nam Dong on July 6, Captain Roger Donlon was awarded the first Medal of Honor of the Vietnam War. Capt. Donlon's award was also the first such granted to a member of the Army Special Forces.

And that's the way it is in Birdland on December 5 - or at least, unless something happens later. Hey, you never know. Have a safe Tuesday.