Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Stefan Stevenson notes that the Rangers announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule so if we make it to Feb 24, there will be baseball.

T.R. Sullivan writes about the first trade of the winter for Texas as they acquired upper-level starting pitching depth in Ronald Herrera from the Yankees.

Stevenson looks at the six prospects the Rangers added to the 40 man roster ahead of yesterday’s Rule 5 deadline. The roster now at 37 players, including Herrera.

Sullivan notes that MLB announced the Hall of Fame ballot and there is seven former Rangers on it. Of course, Pudge Rodriguez got elected to the Hall last summer so that’s basically a wrap on caring about Cooperstown until Adrian Beltre is ready to kick down those doors.

Evan Grant finishes his series on the top ten best free agent signings in team history with Nos. 5-1. Agree: Beltre is #1! Disagree: Yu Darvish as a worse signing than Will Clark or John Wetteland.

Jon Paul Morosi’s column: We were supposed to know if, how, and when Shohei Ohtani would be posted by yesterday’s deadline but MLB and the MLBPA extended the deadline until today.

And, lastly, of Dave Cameron’s five Free Agent Bargains, AJM favorites Jarrod Dyson, Tommy Hunter, and Lorenzo Cain are included.

