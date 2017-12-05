Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Bringing you your 24/7 Ohtani Watch 2017 coverage

Good morning. Today might be the most important day for the next half decade of this franchise. No pressure or anything, JD.

Indeed, Jeff Wilson reports that a delegation of Rangers officials have traveled to LA to make their pitch to Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani in person.

Evan Grant writes that among the people expected to meet with Ohtani include ownership reps, GM Jon Daniels, assistant GM Josh Boyd, and Jeff Banister. Hey, Adrian Beltre lives in SoCal...

T.R. Sullivan writes that the Rangers are staying covert about the whole process but senses that they are also quietly confident that they can land Ohtani.

Matt Fisher flips the script and wonders why Ohtani would ultimately decide to sign with Texas.

Wilson looks at how the Rangers fare at the known items of importance to Ohtani versus the other six clubs still in the running.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield looks the remaining contenders in the Ohtani Sweepstakes and what they have going for them.

In any other non-Shohei Ohtani hype day, the Rangers signing LHP Mike Minor to a multi-year major league deal would be the big news.

Grant writes that Minor is coming to Texas to potentially join the rotation after a year where he put up a 2 fWAR season as a reliever for Kansas City.

Levi Weaver notes that yesterday, in addition to bringing back Chi Chi Gonzalez, signing Minor, and getting ready to woo Ohtani, the Rangers re-signed reliever Tony Barnette to a manageable $1.5 mil deal.

Jeff Sullivan profiles another starter coming from Japan: Former Ranger Miles “The Lizard King” Mikolas.

And, lastly, never forget how the Grinch stole Christmas from Brian Cashman and the Yankees.

Have a nice day!