Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Celebrating Pudge Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre immortality since July 30, 2017

Good morning.

The GM Meetings are underway and Mark Feinsand writes that, as you might imagine, Shohei Ohtani is the talk of the town. (Spoilers: There are Ohtani-friendly quotes from Jon Daniels.)

T.R. Sullivan and Jamal Collier write about Jon Daniels’ first day at the Meetings where JD is all about pitching. (Spoilers: Even pitchers not named Ohtani.)

Jeff Wilson writes that it’s not just Ohtani that the Rangers are interested in from Japan. (Spoilers: Some of them aren’t even Japanese.)

Speaking of Ohtani, Travis Sawchik over at Fangraphs looks at which team Ohtani would impact the most and it’s the Rangers by a landslide. Now JD just has to convince Ohtani of that fact. (Spoilers: He probably won’t.)

Wilson looks at five internal options for the rotation, or at least what their depth currently looks like. (Spoilers: It’s pretty grim.)

Evan Grant has a strange article about an identity-vacant Rangers establishing themselves as the people-valuing organization or something. (Spoilers: The Rangers already have an identity as weirdos trapped in an all-consuming void of sadness.)

Dave Cameron lists the top 50 free agents and takes a guess at what each of them will make. (Spoilers: They will make more money than they are worth.)

And, lastly, Sullivan braved another session answering the questions of Texas Rangers fans in his latest Inbox. (Spoilers: Everybody hates Rougned.)

Have a nice day!