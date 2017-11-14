Tuesday Twins: Byron Buxton will eventually grow old and die
Sure, Buxton is winning defensive awards now, but what about when he’s old and crippled? Plus, selling players to Japan, bionic legs, and other stuff.
Good day to you, Twins fans! Here are the links:
- Sure, Byron Buxton is winning every defensive award under the sun right now, but Twins Daily’s Nick Nelson is here to tell you it’s not going to last, because Buck is going to get older, slower, and then eventual die, just like everything you’ve ever loved. Thanks, Nick.
- Ben Chase from Puckett’s Pond went over ten possibly undervalued free agent pitchers the Twins could go after. What do you think? I’m too busy thinking about Shohei Ohtani.
- Speaking of Japanese pitchers, I can’t remember if anyone here ever officially mentioned this, but the Twins sold Michael Tonkin to the NPB Nippon Ham Fighters. Have fun in Japan, Tonkin! Put in a good word with Ohtani for us.
- Evan Davis over at FanRag Sports went over the three finalists for the AL Manager of the Year award, which includes Paul Molitor. Interestingly, Davis concludes that all three managers are known as “chemistry guys.” Not sure if that’s how I’d describe the steady, stoic manger from St. Paul, but okay. Anyway, the actual winner of the AL Manager of the Year award will be announced tonight.
- Miguel Sano underwent that surgery to have a titanium rod surgically implanted in his leg yesterday, and it was reportedly successful. Recovery time is supposed to be six to eight weeks. God speed, Sano.
- In sad news, minor league pitcher Dereck Rodriguez, son of Pudge, is moving on after seven years in the Twins organization. He signed a minor league deal with the Giants organization, and posted this farewell on Instagram:
I would like to take this opportunity and announce that I just signed a new contract with the San Francisco Giants. I would also like to take this opportunity and thank the Minnesota Twins for an amazing first 7 years of pro ball. You guys taught me how to play the game “ the Twins way “. Always playing smart and always hustle. You where the ones that converted me to a pitcher in 2014 and it has worked out pretty good. Thank you. Now! I am super excited to say from this day on That I’m a San Francisco Giant. @wilsonballglove @twins @sfgiants
