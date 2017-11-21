Tuesday Twins: Deadline on negotiations to bring Shohei Ohtani to the USA delayed
Tuesday Twins: Deadline on negotiations to bring Shohei Ohtani to the USA delayed
Guys... this isn’t how deadlines work. Plus former Twins on this year’s HOF ballot, Rule 5 stuff, and more.
Links here:
- MLB, the MLBPA, and NPB had set an artificial deadline for agreeing to a new posting system that would allow Shohei Ohtani to come MLB this offseason, and that deadline was last night. There’s no new posting agreement, but the parties did agree to move the arbitrary deadline to tonight at 7:00 pm CT instead (at which point they’ll probably just delay the deadline again, and... this isn’t how deadlines are supposed to work, you guys). It’s still a long-shot Shohei comes to Minnesota, but the Twins may have a better shot at it than you think.
- This year’s Hall of Fame ballot was released yesterday, and it includes four former Twins — most notably, Jim Thome and Johan Santana; least notably, Orlando “Oliver” Hudson and Livan Hernandez. Former White Sox/Brewer/other things Carlos Lee is on there too, which is insane because it feels like he’s been retired for ten years by now.
- Yesterday was the deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press seems most surprised the Twins didn’t protect Kohl Stewart.
- Nick Nelson over at Twins Daily played a really depressing game of “What if...?” involving Miguel Sano. What if Sano hadn’t fouled that ball of his leg? Or hadn’t needed Tommy John back in 2014?
- Speaking of Twins Daily, the always delightful Tom Froemming wrote about what the heck is going to happen to Kennys Vargas. Kennys is out of options next year, but it’s not clear there will be space for him on the big league roster.
- As Grant Brisbee so gratefully pointed out to me, Taylor Rogers’ twin brother in the Giants organization, Tyler Rogers, was NOT protected from the Rule 5 draft. THE TWINS COULD HAVE TWINS IN THEIR BULLPEN, Y’ALL.
hey, @TwinkieTown you should know that the stakes are very high for you in the Rule 5 Draft now. pic.twitter.com/fzSgs2ert2— Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) November 21, 2017
-
Rule 5 draft: Teams set 40-man rosters
Mark Appel was one of the players being moved about on Monday night
-
Jeter's Marlins trade with Yankees
Garrett Cooper is the answer to a trivia question
-
Ohtani deadline pushed back to Tuesday
We still don't know if Ohtani will be jumping to the majors yet
-
Mets reportedly interested in Kinsler
Kinsler is a free agent next winter
-
Full 2018 MLB Spring Training schedule
Opening Day will be Thursday, March 29 -- the earliest opening day in MLB history
-
Reddick shows off belt at WWE event
The World Series champion and big-time wrestling fan was on hand Sunday night