Tuesday Twins: Front office tried to get a partial refund on ByungHo Park’s posting fees
The Nexen Heroes weren’t having it, though. Plus playoff bonuses, LaTroy Hawkins wins a big award, and more.
Here are today’s links:
- ByungHo Park’s return to Korea had an interesting wrinkle: Apparently, under the MLB - KBO posting system (which is different than the MLB - NPB posting system), Park could only return to his former KBO team, the Nexen Heroes, and only on a one-year contract. In light of this limitation, the Twins asked the Heroes to return part of the $12.85 million posting fee they paid them to acquire Park in 2015, but the Heroes declined. They have no obligation to repay the Twins.
- I also came across a number of articles that made it sound like Park returning to Korea also might have had something to do with his wife and her career. Unfortunately, I don’t actually know Korean so I’m not entirely sure what this is about.
- Former Twins and current Special Assistant to the Twins Front Office LaTroy Hawkins was named to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame! There’s going to be a ceremony and everything on January 27th. Yes, it’s a slow time for links. Sorry.
- Cody Christie over at Twins Daily is making Johan Santana’s Hall of Fame case using what he calls “The Puckett Clause”. You buying it?
- Remember how the Twins made the AL Wild Card this game and then promptly lost it to the Yankees? Each Twins player got a $19,000-ish bonus for achieving that. That’s more than I make in an entire year (kids, don’t get into blogging).
- Old friend and World Series Champion Juan Centeno was recently DFA’d by the Astros. But have no fear! The Rangers claimed him.
- TwinsFest tickets officially went on sale yesterday. The fest will be held at Target Field January 19th to the 21st.
