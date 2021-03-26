Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell died from cancer on Friday, the team announced. Bell, 46, had served as manager Rocco Baldelli's top assistant last year, his 28th season in professional baseball.

The Twins issued the following statement:

"The Minnesota Twins are devastated by the loss of Mike Bell. In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact – not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met. Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience. The Twins join the baseball world in mourning Mike's untimely passing; our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife, Kelly, his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family during this difficult time."

Bell filled a variety of roles during his time in the game. He was originally a first-round pick with the Texas Rangers in 1993. He would reach the majors with the Cincinnati Reds as a 25-year-old, hitting .222/.323/.444 with two home runs in 19 games. Bell retired after the 2005 season and moved into non-playing roles. He spent more than a dozen years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, serving first as a minor-league manager and eventually becoming their vice president of player development before departing to join the Twins.

Bell was, of course, part of a longtime baseball family. His brother David also played in the majors, and currently manages the Reds. Another brother, Ricky, was a fellow first-round pick, although he didn't reach the Show during his career. Their father, Buddy, was a former skipper and a five-time All-Star as a player, and their grandfather, Gus, made four All-Star Game appearances himself.