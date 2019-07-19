Twins are now on pace to hit more than 300 home runs this season, which would crush the current MLB record

The Twins entered their Thursday night game against the Athletics with 174 home runs through 94 games. That put them on pace for 299.9 for the 2019 season. High-level mathematicians will recognize that figure as being "not quite 300." Well, after their win Oakland -- a 6-3 win that snapped the A's six-game win streak -- the Twins are now on pace for 301.8 home runs this season. That's because they hit three dingers en route to the win.

Here's the most clutch of those, which comes to us courtesy of slugging outfielder Eddie Rosario:

The Twins would also get homers from Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron while Miguel Sano just missed making it four in the night when he pulled a booming drive just about a foot too far past the foul pole. So that's 177 home runs through 95 games, and as noted, that's on target for more than 300 homers.

The current single-season record belongs to the 2018 Yankees, who hit 266. The 2019 Twins -- thanks to power up and down the lineup, a lively ball, and an "elevate and celebrate" approach -- are on pace to knock the cover off that particular record. Framed another way, it's July 18, and the Twins already have 10 guys who have reached double figures in homers. The injured Byron Buxton is sitting on nine homers. All this from a Minnesota squad that ranked 10th in the AL last season with 166 home runs.