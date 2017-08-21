Twins' Bartolo Colon becomes the 18th pitcher in history to beat all 30 MLB teams

On Sunday, Twins right-hander Bartolo Colon didn't exactly dominate the Diamondbacks -- four earned in six innings -- but he pitched well enough to pick up the win. Speaking of which ...

After defeating the Diamondbacks today, Bartolo Colon has now beaten all 30 @MLB teams. pic.twitter.com/CPnoUqXkR7 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 20, 2017

Yep, Colon has now defeated every team in the league, and he's just the 18th pitcher ever to achieve that feat. It's certainly taken him a while, as the now-44-year-old Colon notched his first big-league win way back yonder on June 7, 1997 (against the Red Sox). The Diamondbacks didn't even play their first MLB until 1998. Colon's win over Arizona on Sunday was the 238th of his career. Here's how those break down:

Texas Rangers: 21



Seattle Mariners: 20



Kansas City Royals: 15



Baltimore Orioles: 13



Los Angeles Angels: 12



Chicago White Sox: 11



Minnesota Twins: 11



Philadelphia Phillies: 11



Toronto Blue Jays: 11



Atlanta Braves: 9



Boston Red Sox: 9



Oakland Athletics: 9



Tampa Bay Rays: 9



Detroit Tigers: 8



Houston Astros: 8



Cleveland Indians: 7



Miami Marlins: 7



New York Yankees: 6



Cincinnati Reds: 5



Milwaukee Brewers: 5



Pittsburgh Pirates: 5



St. Louis Cardinals: 5



New York Mets: 4



San Diego Padres: 4



Washington Nationals: 4



San Francisco Giants: 3



Colorado Rockies: 2



Los Angeles Dodgers: 2



Chicago Cubs: 1



Arizona Diamondbacks: 1



Sunday occasioned Colon's fifth and probably last start against the Diamondbacks, so you could say it came down to the wire.

Since being cut loose by the Mets and being picked up by the Twins, Colon's been solid, and he's helped the Twins remain in the thick of the AL wild-card race.