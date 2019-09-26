Twins become first MLB team to hit 300 homers in a season, barely beating Yankees to milestone

Prior to 2019, no team had ever hit more than the 267 home runs the Yankees clobbered last season. Thursday, when Jonathan Schoop of the Twins went deep, it marked the club's 300th home run of the season:

Willians Astudillo later went deep for the Twins' 301st homer this season. It's just getting ridiculous, isn't it? The Twins might not even end up with the record, because the Yankees also entered Thursday with 299 home runs on the year.

Here's the all-time team leaderboard, heading toward Thursday night's action:

2019 Twins, 301 2019 Yankees, 299 2019 Astros, 279 2019 Dodgers, 274 2018 Yankees, 267

The 2019 season is going to see well over 500 more home runs than any other season in history and two teams are going to top 300 when the previous record was 267, which was set last year. It's excessive.

Fortunately, commissioner Rob Manfred seems open to doing something about the baseballs, that have less drag than in years past.

Once the dust settles, we'll take an expanded look at all the home run records this season, but I'll give a spoiler alert: It's gonna be very, very long.