Twins break 2018 Yankees' record for most home runs in a season

The Twins fell to the Tigers on Saturday night (DET 10, MIN 7), but en route to that loss Minnesota mashed six home runs. That outburst gives them 268 for 2019, and that's enough to set the all-time MLB record for team home runs in a season.

The old record of 267 belonged to the 2018 Yankees, who broke the 1997 Mariners record of 264.

Here's the blast from Mitch Garver that set the record, Garver's second of the night:

No team has hit more homers in a season.



How many dingers will the @Twins finish with? pic.twitter.com/5upC0z03v3 — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019

And the official word:

Also helping the Twins get there on Saturday were Nelson Cruz, C.J. Cron, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco. Speaking of Polanco, his home run against Detroit gives him 20 for the season, and that's another record for 2019 Twins:

With Jorge Polanco's 20th HR, the Twins now have 8 players with 20 HR this season.



That's the most 20-HR players on a team in a season in MLB history. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2019

They've also got 11 players with at least 10 home runs on the season.

Such power constitutes some fairly stunning progress for Minnesota. The Twins last season ranked 12th in the AL in home runs, and before this season they hadn't ranked in the top half of the league since 2004. Kepler presently leads the 2019 squad with 36 home runs, and the 38-year-old Cruz is right behind him with 34 (in just 98 games played).

If paces hold, the Twins will become the first team to reach the 300-homer mark for a season, and the Yankees, despite all their injuries, may join them. All that power has certainly been essential to the Twins' fortunes this season, as they presently hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Indians in the AL Central. Regardless of how the remainder of the season plays out, the 2019 Twins will be remembered as one of the great power teams of all-time, juiced ball notwithstanding.